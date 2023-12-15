Hyundai introduces anti-theft solution for vehicles not eligible for software upgrade

Ignition cylinder protector free for affected owners

Hyundai Motor America announced the roll-out of an additional anti-theft solution designed for a subset of Hyundai vehicles that were not eligible for the software upgrade introduced earlier this year. The solution – an ignition cylinder protector which includes a locking bracket – will protect these vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices from social media-driven thefts.

The efficacy of the anti-theft ignition cylinder protector has been independently tested and verified by a leading engineering and scientific consulting firm. It reinforces the ignition cylinder body and prevents its removal through the method of theft promoted across social media.

“At Hyundai, taking care of our customers is our highest priority,” said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. “This latest field action provides an additional mechanical theft prevention solution for vehicles without engine immobilizers or our installed software security upgrade that adds to our comprehensive customer-based actions to address this theft issue.”

The anti-theft ignition cylinder protector will be available for free at all Hyundai dealerships. Hyundai aims to install the device in approximately 646,000 vehicles that could not receive the anti-theft software. The ignition cylinder protector solution will take about 30 minutes to install. Following completion of the installation, each vehicle will be fitted with window decals to alert would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with enhanced theft protection.

Starting on Dec. 20, Hyundai will begin notifying affected customers about this new anti-theft service campaign through multiple points of contact (e.g., mail, email, outbound phone contact, social media outreach, search engine marketing, display marketing, and a dedicated website) with instructions to bring their vehicle to the nearest Hyundai dealership to have the free ignition cylinder protector installed. More information is available at www.hyundaiantitheft.com, where customers can input their vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to confirm its eligibility for the devices’ installation.

Affected vehicles eligible for the ignition cylinder protector

Certain 2011-2017 model year Accent Certain 2013-2014 model year Elantra Coupe Certain 2011-2012 model year Elantra Touring Certain 2011-2012 model year Genesis Coupe Certain 2011-2012 model year Santa Fe Certain 2011-2012 model year Veracruz



Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of comprehensive actions Hyundai is taking to assist customers and communities affected by vehicle thefts. Since February, dealers have installed the anti-theft software upgrade on more than one million affected vehicles. Hyundai has introduced traveling mobile service centers to scale and speed up installations and continues to provide free steering wheel locks to affected customers in coordination with local law enforcement agencies and public officials.

Hyundai also announced a mobile software center in Baltimore partnering with law enforcement agencies to provide anti-theft software upgrades to Hyundai owners with vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 with a turn-key ignition. The three-day event, scheduled from Dec. 15 through Dec. 17, will be held at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore. During the event, Lot H will be transformed into a mobile service center where specially trained mobile service technicians will be on-site. The software upgrade is expected to take less than 20 minutes to complete. In addition to the free upgrade, each owner will be offered a steering wheel lock as an extra layer of security.

SOURCE: Hyundai