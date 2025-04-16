Hyundai Inster hailed as 2025 World Electric Vehicle

Hyundai Motor celebrates its fourth straight year of success at the World Car Awards, with Inster named 2025 World Electric Vehicle

Hyundai Inster[1] has been honored with the title of 2025 World Electric Vehicle. This prestigious accolade was announced today at the globally renowned 2025 World Car Awards ceremony, held during the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

This momentous achievement marks the fourth consecutive year that a model from Hyundai Motor Company has led one or more categories in the World Car Awards.

“The Hyundai Inster has been a winner with customers since we introduced it. It’s very gratifying that the experts on the prestigious World Car Awards jurors feel the same way. The combination of compelling design, range, enjoyable driving characteristics, intuitive infotainment and technology that customers appreciate is emblematic of Hyundai’s approach of delivering exceptional value to our customers. The fact that our global portfolio is successful both commercially and critically speaks to the hard-working people throughout the Hyundai value chain who are delivering some of the best vehicles on the road today. Thank you to all the jurors for your service to this great industry,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

Inster recognized for design, innovation and value

The 2025 World Electric Vehicle award recognizes Inster’s extraordinary value in the EV segment and underscores Hyundai Motor’s dedication to advancing EV technology and sustainability.

Inster’s award-worthy product features

As a sub-compact EV, Inster leads its segment with a distinctive design, impressive driving range and cutting-edge technology. INSTER’s rapid charging capability enables a 10-to-80-percent charge in around 30 minutes, with the 49-kWh long-range model providing a range of up to 370 km.

[1] Badged as CASPER Electric in Korea.

SOURCE: Hyundai