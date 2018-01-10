Hyundai i30 N wins Best Hot Hatch at the UK Car Of The Year Awards 2018

The i30 N, on sale now, has been awarded Best Hot Hatch at the UK Car of the Year Awards 2018. The category win means that Hyundai’s much-lauded hatchback will now compete for the overall UK Car of the Year award, which will be announced at the end of February.

The i30 N is Hyundai’s first performance model under the Hyundai N sub brand, engineered by Hyundai’s dedicated High Performance Vehicle Division, led by Albert Biermann.

The UK Car of the Year judges praised its bold entry to the segment as well as its style, specification and fun-to-drive character.

“The i30 N has a sparkling chassis, unbelievable front-end grip, wonderful steering and one of the best soundtracks in the business. To even be challenging the hot hatch establishment would have been enough for Hyundai’s opening effort; but to actually beat them at their own game is something quite extraordinary”, said Matt Robinson.

Alisdair Suttie added “Straight out of the blocks, Hyundai has come up with an exciting, entertaining and affordable fast hatch with great desirability.”

Other judges commended the i30 N’s overall abilities, with Chris Russon saying, “What Hyundai has achieved with the i30N is nothing short of remarkable. Incredible performance on every front and one for real drivers.”

Olivia Gauch added additional praise for the i30 N’s design, equipment and driving fun – “For me, one of the best cars of 2017. I loved everything about it – the distinctive looks and the Performance Blue paint colour, the high-specced cabin and of course how much fun could be had behind the wheel.”

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “With the development team we had behind the i30N, it was engineered to become a serious contender in what is a well-established and highly competitive segment. Its all-round package of style, equipment, price and state-of-the art high performance technologies make it a fast and fun alternative to the more established names. This award is a testament to how well the i30N has been received so far.”

The i30 N is available in UK showrooms now and is priced from £24,995. It is available in two specifications, i30 N and i30 N Performance. Both models continue with the i30’s already extensive list of standard equipment, whilst adding N specific interior and exterior equipment as well performance modifications.

The UK Car of the Year Awards, now in their 5th year, are independent and designed to both highlight and advise on the best new cars on the market. All corners of the UK are represented and the judging panel comprises some of the most respected names in motoring journalism.

