Hyundai i30 N named a ‘Game Changer’ by industry experts

The Hyundai i30 N has been named as a ‘game changer’ at the annual Autocar awards, acknowledging the brand’s motorsport credentials and adding another accolade to Hyundai’s collection.

The expert judging panel lavished praise on the car’s impressive performance, driver involvement and competitive pricing. Hyundai’s i30 N was lauded for its all-round ability, especially given its status as the brand’s first entry into the highly competitive segment.

“Such has been its impact, that the i30 N is a performance car Autocar now rates more highly than rivals from established marques,” said Mark Tisshaw, Editor of Autocar. “Such impressive performance, intent, and usability for a relatively modest outlay – and at the first time of asking – is why the i30 N secures ‘game-changer’ status. It’s a gutsy, engaging and likeable first attempt at a full-fat hot hatch.”

The i30 N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine available with two power outputs: the standard package delivers 250 PS, while the Performance version boosts this to 275 PS. Torque vectoring by braking is standard, while the 275 PS car has an Electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD), larger brake discs, and an active variable exhaust system.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “It is an honour to be labelled a ‘game changer’ by such a pillar of the motoring world as Autocar. Albert Biermann, our High Performance chief, has really shown what can be done with this car, and as Hyundai’s first hot hatchback it is gratifying to see it placed ahead of more established rivals.”

The i30 N benefits from Hyundai’s comprehensive five-year unlimited mileage warranty and roadside assistance package. The car is packed with the latest equipment as standard, including the latest active safety features, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and a Driver Attention Warning system to detect fatigued driving.

The Autocar ‘Game Changer’ awards consider cars that have set new standards or defied convention by turning the established order on its head.

