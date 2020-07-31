Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $100,000 to open COVID-19 testing center in Boyle Heights

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers, announced a $100,000 donation to open a COVID-19 testing center in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. With this latest donation, the organization has provided $4.4 million in support of 23 COVID-19 testing centers across the country. To date, HHOW has enabled more than 730,000 COVID-19 tests.

“When the U.S. first began to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic in March, we knew testing would be our first line of defense,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “We are pleased to continue funding our testing strategy and support our neighbors in Boyle Heights who have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus.”

Boyle Heights, a predominantly Latino community east of the LA River, is designated as a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA) by the federal government. Two-thirds of the approximately 100,000 population lives 200% below the federal poverty level. The community is considered a coronavirus hotspot and is in critical need of expanded testing, education and contract tracing to support public health efforts to control the spread of the disease.

“We know that hardworking families in East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights are more likely to live in multigenerational housing conditions and are more likely to work in essential service jobs that increase their exposure to the coronavirus, which is why I am committed to expanding access to COVID-19 testing, healthcare, and other services for all people,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “This testing site is the result of a private-public partnership that aims to remove barriers to healthcare for our Eastside communities. I thank Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers for their generous $100,000 donation that will help bring services to residents who get tested at our COVID-19 testing site in Boyle Heights. I am grateful for their commitment to expanding access to services and making sure all residents are safe and healthy.”

“The Patient Care Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Los Angeles County Medical Association is dedicated to improving access to healthcare services for vulnerable communities. We are proud to partner with Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, TELACU, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Total Testing Solutions to provide needed COVID-19 testing to the community of Boyle Heights,” said Troy Elander, MD, Chair, Patient Care Foundation.

SOURCE: Hyundai