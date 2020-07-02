Hyundai highways shows how taking the scenic route is better in the Kona Electric

In the new five-part content series, Hyundai Highways, Hyundai embarks on some of the most epic, scenic drives in America on just one charge in the 258-mile range, zero-emissions Hyundai Kona Electric. The first episode is available now on Hyundai’s YouTube channel and new episodes will appear every week in July.

The series takes viewers along with host Esteban Gast as he explores Big Sur, Death Valley, Zion, Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Sequoia National Parks in Hyundai’s all-electric SUV. In each episode, the Kona Electric drives through majestic scenery, curious points of interest, historical landmarks, and interesting places to grab a bite, all on a single charge and with no emissions left behind.

“Road trips are top of mind for people seeking a socially distanced adventure and Hyundai Highways showcases some of America’s most scenic drives,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “The Hyundai Kona Electric has a 258-mile all-electric range, opening up the possibility for exploration with no emissions. We want the content series to inspire and provide a roadmap for people to create their own experiences through some of our most iconic national parks.”

Episodes

Trailer: Hyundai Highways

Episode 1: Red rock scenery on Highway 9 in Zion Nat’l Park, Utah

Episode 2: Beautiful desolation on Hwys 127 & 190 in Death Valley

Episode 3: Dense Redwood Forests on Hwy 198 in Sequoia Nat’l

Episode 4: Ocean vistas on PCH between Monterey and Big Sur

Episode 5: Mountain grandeur on Grand Tetons Scenic Drive Loop, WY

The five-part Hyundai Highways series can be found on Hyundai’s YouTube channel and will be promoted on Hyundai’s social channels. It was filmed and produced in October 2019 and was developed by Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

SOURCE: Hyundai