Hyundai: Greatest movie cars

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 is the greatest movie car of all-time, according to research.

The iconic motor was first seen in 1964’s Goldfinger and has appeared in seven Bond movies to date, most recently in 2015’s Spectre.

It comes equipped with a host of gadgetry including a bullet-proof rear windscreen, in-built machine guns, tyre slashers – and an ejector seat.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang finished second in the poll – followed by Doc Brown’s DeLorean from the Back to the Future Trilogy in third spot.

Herbie, the star of five movies so far, came fourth and the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight flicks finished fifth.

The research of 2,000 UK adults was commissioned by Hyundai to celebrate the appearance of the all-new Veloster, KONA and Next-Generation Santa Fe in forthcoming Marvel flick, Ant-Man and The Wasp – in UK cinemas from August 3

The most prominent of the three cars in the new Ant-Man movie is the Hyundai Veloster – featured in hot pursuits, fast manoeuvres and incredible stunts serving as the ultimate escape vehicle.

A spokesperson for Hyundai, said: “Having our all-new Veloster immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a great way to entertain consumers and showcase the vehicle’s stylish design and performance capabilities to a massive audience.

“We wanted to take full advantage of this collaboration by engaging fans and providing them with experiences beyond the big screen.”

Other popular vehicles include James Bond’s Lotus Esprit S1 which featured in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me (6) and Greased Lightning from 1978’s Grease (7).

Charlie’s getaway Minis from 1969’s The Italian Job secured eighth spot, while the Ford Mustang GT Fastback from Steve McQueen’s Bullitt came ninth.

Cars from Marvel movies appear several times – including Iron Man’s Audi R8 from the first Iron Man flick and his Acura NSX Roadster concept from Avengers Assemble.

Agent Coulson’s Lola from Avengers Assemble made the list and Hank Pym’s Triumph Spitfire from the first Ant-Man film.

The Batmobile features three times in the list – the Tim Burton version (11), the version made famous by Adam West (10) – along with the Christopher Nolan version (5).

Six in 10 Brits think cars are integral part of cinema history and around half said cars feature among their fondest movie memories.

Carried out through OnePoll.com, the research also identified the greatest car chases of all time.

Number one was the sequence from The Italian Job, second place went to the chase in Bullitt and third spot went to the scene from 1971’s The French Connection.

Amid this, 55 per cent agree the ideal car chase should feature near misses, 32 per cent want to see motors driving into oncoming traffic and 29 per cent want crashes.

Twenty-eight per cent think the perfect chase needs police cars, a quarter want to see pedestrians jumping out the way and a fifth want wheelies.

And it should last four minutes, 23 seconds on average.

A spokesperson for Hyundai said: “In addition to the Veloster featuring in the latest Marvel film, we’ve also just unveiled our Kona Iron Man Edition SUV at Comic Con.

“Its interior and exteriors are inspired by the iconic Iron Man suit and it’ll be built-to-order with limited global production, on-sale in the UK next year.

“Our relationship with Marvel is more than just product placement as we aim to create custom experiences that resonate with the Marvel audience.

“The Kona Iron Man Edition is a perfect example of blending our two worlds together into one special vehicle that we hope will excite fans of both brands all around the globe.”

TOP 40: GREATEST MOVIE CARS

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 (seven James Bond movies to date) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – Customised Paragon Panther (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) Doc Brown’s DeLorean – 1981 De Lorean DMC-12 Back to the Future Trilogy) Herbie – 1963 Model 117 Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle (Five Herbie movies including ‘The Love Bug’) Batmobile/Tumbler (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight) James Bond’s Lotus Esprit S1 (James Bond – The Spy Who Loved Me) Greased Lightning – 1948 Ford De Luxe (Grease) Charlie’s getaway Minis – 1968 Austin Mk I Mini Cooper S (The Italian Job) Ford Mustang GT Fastback (Bullitt) 1960’s Batmobile – Customized 1954 Lincoln Futura (Batman: The Movie) Tim Burton’s Batmobile (Batman, Batman Returns) The Bluesmobile – 1974 Dodge Monaco with police package (The Blues Brothers) Ecto-1 – 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor (Ghostbusters) Bumblebee’ – 1977/2009 Chevrolet Camaro (Transformers) Louise’s Thunderbird – 1966 Ford Thunderbird (Thelma & Louise) Iron Man’s Audi R8 (Iron Man) Mr. Frye’s Ferrari – 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) Bandit’s Trans Am – 1977 Pontiac Trans Am (Smokey and the Bandit) Robocop’s 6000 SUX (Robocop) Christine – 1958 Plymouth Fury (Christine) Dodge Charger (The Fast and The Furious) 1969 Mustang (John Wick) 44 Toyota Supra Mark IV (The Fast and The Furious) ‘Eleanor’ – 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (Gone in 60 Seconds) Iron Man’s Acura NSX Roadster concept (Avengers Assemble) Lola – 1962 Chevrolet Corvette belonging to S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson (Avengers Assemble) The taxi (Taxi Driver) Ben’s Alfa Romeo – 1966 Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider Duetto (The Graduate) Shaggin’ Wagon – 1984 Ford Econoline (Dumb and Dumber) Marie’s 1989 Mini (The Bourne Identity) Dodge Challenger R/T (Vanishing Point) Ryan Gosling’s 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle (Drive) The Gigahorse (Mad Max: Fury Road) Buck’s Pussy Wagon – 1997 Chevrolet C-2500 Silverado Fleetside (Kill Bill) Fozzie’s uncle’s Studebaker – 1951 Studebaker Commander (The Muppet Movie) Pursuit Special – Modified 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe (Mad Max) The Dude’s Gran Torino – 1973 Ford Gran Torino (The Big Lebowski) 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T (Vanishing Point, Death Proof) Garth’s Mirth Mobile – 1976 AMC Pacer (Wayne’s World) Hank Pym’s Triumph Spitfire (Ant-Man)

