Hyundai goes to the Nth degree with launch of i30 N consumer driving experience at Millbrook

Hyundai Motor UK has today launched an exclusive ‘Nth Degree Experience’ driving event – a uniquely engineered track day that gives consumers the chance to get behind the wheel of the newly launched i30 N hot hatch. The bespoke event is free-of-charge and will take place on the 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th August at the world-renowned private proving ground, Millbrook in Bedfordshire. Places are limited and interest will need to be registered at: nthdegree.hyundai.co.uk

Each Nth Degree Experience session will consist of four exhilarating drives that will showcase i30 N’s performance, technology, control and handing ability on Millbrook’s varied test tracks including the ‘Mile Straight’ and the ‘High-Speed Bowl’.

From launch control race starts, to the twists and turns of a rally-style course, Hyundai will be monitoring drivers’ skills, awarding points throughout the day in order to crown the ultimate ‘petrol head’ – participants will also have the chance to pick up some tips from professional drivers along the way. As well as driving skills, guests will be assessed on their emotional reaction, too. Their ability to handle i30 N’s performance will be measured by individual heart rate monitors which will generate real-time, personalised data.

Those topping the leader board at the end of each session will win a Hyundai Motorsport WRC Co-Drive experience. The lucky winners will be driven by one of Hyundai’s WRC team drivers through an actual stage used during this year’s Wales Rally GB, the most high-profile motor rally in the UK. At the end of each day, there will also be an overall winner whose experience will be upgraded to a full weekend at Wales Rally GB on Saturday 6th October to Monday 8th October which will include meals and overnight accommodation.

Off track, participants will have access to the interactive ‘Nth Degree Hub’, an immersive world of all things ‘N’. Here guests can enjoy hands-on experiences, focusing on the N’s design and technology features, take part in interactive challenges to earn additional points and will be given the opportunity to join in the debate by sharing their own i30 N verdict on camera from the brand’s famous ‘Critic’s Couch’.

Tony Whitehorn, Hyundai UK’s President and CEO, commented: ‘i30 N is the first vehicle from Hyundai’s new performance N range and it has been engineered to deliver maximum driving pleasure. We’ve designed the Nth Degree Experience to give consumers the opportunity to, not only experience our new hot hatch, but to really put it through its paces. Each exclusive session promises to be fun and competitive, with guests getting the chance to perfect their driving skills on some of Millbrook’s most challenging routes that aren’t normally open to members of the public.’

Engineered in Namyang by Hyundai’s dedicated High Performance Vehicle Division led by Albert Biermann, and honed at its European test centre at the Nürburgring, i30 N features a four-cylinder 2.0-litre T-GDI turbo engine and delivers up to 275 PS and 353 Nm torque. Starting from £25,101 on-the-road, more information is available at: https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/i30n

