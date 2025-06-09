Hyundai: From Paris to Paris: French Cowboy Brings the Best of Both Worlds to Texas in New Advertising Campaign for Hyundai Hybrid Vehicles

Campaign features the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and Tucson Hybrid

Ads feature how hybrid models bridge the gap between gas and electric for improved fuel efficiency[i], reduced emissions and optimal performance

Highlights Hyundai’s commitment to local development: Filmed in Paris, Texas, with local residents and businesses, and an estimated $30,000 of production savings to be reinvested into the community to support local schools



In support of its growing line-up of hybrid models, Hyundai has launched a new marketing campaign, “Best of Both Worlds,” featuring the Santa Fe Hybrid and Tucson Hybrid. Designed to show drivers that they don’t need to compromise fuel efficiency in order to have the reliability, advanced technology and bold design they want, the campaign highlights the many ways Hyundai hybrids offer an ideal middle ground, and ultimately—the best of both worlds.

The campaign features two hero spots, launching in 30-second and 15-second formats titled, “Cowboy” and “Mosey.” Both spots feature an unconventional cowboy, Jean-Luc, from Paris, France, making his new home on the range in the real-life town of Paris, Texas. With his cowboy charisma and “stable” of Hyundai hybrids, this hybrid man in a hybrid city quickly proves his worth to the locals of Paris, Texas. “Cowboy,” featuring Santa Fe Hybrid will air on Sunday, June 8, during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“This campaign is a fun and engaging way to show how our Hyundai hybrids truly deliver the best of both worlds,” said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “Our commitment to people and communities across America is reflected in our support of Paris, Texas—where we’re proud to help local schools through this campaign. It’s a small but meaningful way to give back to a town that brought so much heart to our story.”

Filmed on location in Paris, Texas, the ads spotlight real residents and local businesses, adding authenticity and a hometown feel that reflects Hyundai’s commitment to fostering local development. In addition, financial savings of an estimated $30,000 from production will be given back to the Paris, Texas, community to support local schools.

“I love when a campaign is so brilliantly simple it explains itself: a French cowboy in Paris, Texas, driving Hyundai hybrids — the best of both worlds,” said Gui Borchert, executive creative director, INNOCEAN USA. “Working with Stacy Wall really brought to life the myth of our French Cowboy, in a beautiful world that pays homage to some of the best Westerns while truly elevating the Hyundai lineup of hybrids. Shooting in a real town with real locals made it all the more special. Insert French accent: Yeehaw!”

The fully integrated campaign will include custom content highlighting the full Hyundai hybrid lineup across broadcast, digital and programmatic platforms and will extend with custom digital content on TikTok, Meta, Reddit and YouTube as well as CRM and HyundaiUSA.com. As a part of Hyundai’s Trusted Voices initiative, influential creators will also showcase Hyundai’s hybrid models through authentic, real-life storytelling.

Two long-form cinematic videos illustrating the main character, Jean-Luc in his Hyundai hybrids, will also be released on YouTube. The content creates more engageable moments and opportunities for consumers to take a deeper dive into the storyline behind the campaign and a closer look at the variety of features inside the Santa Fe and Tucson Hybrids such as range, safety, technology, efficiency and America’s Best Warranty.

Content and ads will run through the summer leading up to the launch of Hyundai’s flagship and all-new Palisade Hybrid and demonstrates Hyundai’s leadership in the hybrid category.

The hybrid marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Hyundai hybrid vehicle sales have increased 44% so far in 2025, led by strong demand for the Tucson Hybrid and Santa Fe Hybrid. Hyundai continues to double down on its offering of hybrid vehicles with the recent debut of the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid powertrain coming this fall.

Additionally, Hyundai Motor Group recently unveiled its next-generation hybrid powertrain system that delivers a new standard for power and efficiency. Hyundai will also start producing hybrids in the U.S. at its new Metaplant America in Georgia starting next year. For more information about Hyundai’s hybrid vehicle lineup, visit www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/electrified/hybrids.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company’s Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai’s 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

