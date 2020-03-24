Hyundai expands safety office, reflecting the growing importance the company is placing on automotive safety

Hyundai Motor North America has named Steve Gehring as its new executive director of North American Safety Regulations and Policy. Steve will be based at Hyundai’s Washington, D.C. office and will be responsible for executing Hyundai’s vehicle safety strategy in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In addition, he will focus on Hyundai’s work with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and other vehicle safety policy groups and stakeholders. He started in this role on March 23 and reports to Hyundai Motor North America Chief Safety Officer Brian Latouf.

“Regulatory and safety matters are complex, so we are fortunate to have Steve join our team to provide guidance and expertise in these areas,” said Latouf. “Keeping our customers safe is of the utmost importance and with his three decades of experience and proven abilities in vehicle policy and regulation, we are confident that Hyundai will continue to be a leader in transportation safety.”

Gehring comes to Hyundai with 30 years of automotive industry experience, most recently with the Association of Global Automakers and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. This experience involved developing and implementing the trade group’s policy and regulatory positions on safety and autonomous vehicles. Prior to Global Automakers, he was director of Safety Public Policy at General Motors in Washington, D.C. Gehring holds a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Kettering University.

