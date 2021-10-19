Hyundai CRADLE to host sixth Mobility Innovators Forum focused on the intersection of creativity and innovation

Hyundai CRADLE will host sixth Mobility Innovators Forum virtually on Oct. 27-28

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced today that Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley will host the sixth annual Mobility Innovators Forum (MIF) virtually on Oct. 27-28. Anyone interested in joining the conversation can sign up via the website.

MIF 2021’s theme, ‘Life-Driven Innovation: Creativity Empowers Innovation,’ emphasizes the importance of bringing creative mindsets, new perspectives and collaboration with technologists to innovating human-centered mobility solutions.

“We are thrilled to host the 6th Mobility Innovators Forum, building on the success of the past five gatherings,” said Henry Chung, Head of Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley. “Life during the past two years, in particular, has called for both creativity and innovation. So, the Group expects MIF 2021 to offer thought-provoking insights for our lives going forward.”

MIF 2021 will begin with an impactful keynote speech from environmentalist David de Rothschild and will follow with discussions held between mobility industry leader and imaginative thinkers, including artists, philosophers, filmmakers and others.

The event includes several discussion topics, such as ‘empathy-rooted mobility freedom,’ ‘mindful sustainability,’ ‘consciousness in robotics,’ ‘the believable in the unbelievable’ as well as ‘the symbiotic relationship between creativity and technological innovation.’

MIF 2021 will be streamed live to global audiences from Silicon Valley. In addition, Hyundai CRADLE will host the virtual breakout session, ‘MIF Ignite,’ to foster potential networking and further discussion between the Group and registered audiences.

On the MIF 2021 website, visitors can learn more about the Group’s diverse innovations through digital content at MIF Channel.

Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley has hosted MIF since 2016, convening global leaders and industry experts to discuss the future of mobility and inclusive society. MIF 2020 was held virtually due to the pandemic and attracted 1,829 participants, including 133 startups, 64 OEMs, 38 investors under the theme, ‘From Vision to Reality.’

Hyundai CRADLE works around the globe as an open innovation Hub for Hyundai Motor Group, partnering with and investing in global startups to accelerate the development of advanced automotive technologies. CRADLE collaborates with universities, investment companies, venture capitalists and numerous research groups.

SOURCE: Hyundai