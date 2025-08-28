Hyundai CRADLE partners with UNCAGED Innovations to develop sustainable leather alternatives for vehicles

Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Group’s global open innovation hub, is partnering with UNCAGED Innovations to develop sustainable, animal-free leather alternatives for vehicle interiors

Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Group’s global open innovation hub, is entering a partnership with UNCAGED Innovations, the world’s leading biomaterials company to create sustainable, animal-free leather for automotive interiors using grain byproducts.

This collaboration reinforces the Group’s leadership in material innovation and environmental responsibility, showcasing its commitment to pioneering scalable, next-generation materials to shape the future of sustainable mobility.

The partnership focuses on co-developing high-performance, bio-based leather alternatives that replace traditional leather materials. The result is a breakthrough material that reduces resource consumption on multiple fronts, using 95 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, 89 percent less water and 71 percent less energy compared to animal-based leather — without compromising on texture, durability or luxurious quality.

UNCAGED’s grain-based protein leather alternative stood out to us for its unique molecular design and manufacturing process, which allows us to drastically lower environmental impact while meeting the demanding quality and performance standards of automotive interiors. UNCAGED’s approach, which minimizes chemical inputs and leverages natural resources like coffee bean shells for dyes, aligns perfectly with Hyundai Motor Group’s sustainability material strategy of prioritizing high bio content and minimal chemical use. Brendon Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley

UNCAGED Innovations combines its proprietary technology platform, BioFuze, with biomaterial manufacturing to create a sustainable, customizable leather alternative that mimics the texture and performance of traditional leather. Unlike competitors that rely on carbohydrate-based designs, which lack the molecular structure to behave like skin, UNCAGED Innovations’ ELEVATE product uses grain proteins fused with other plant-based elements to replicate the scaffolding functions of collagen, the primary protein in animal hides.

Hyundai Motor Group’s commitment to sustainable and animal-free materials makes them the ideal partner for us to advance what’s possible in automotive manufacturing. Automotive interiors require the highest-possible durability and quality. Developing a scalable, sustainable alternative for vehicle interiors underpins the strength of the technology behind our entire platform, helping us create luxurious and durable materials for a wide range of applications and industries.

Stephanie Downs, CEO and co-founder of UNCAGED Innovations

SOURCE: Hyundai