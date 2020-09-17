Hyundai concept vehicles and wearable robot recognized in the 2020 International Design Excellence Awards®

The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) has awarded Hyundai with three 2020 International Design Excellence Awards® (IDEA). The Vest Exoskeleton (VEX) has been named a Gold Award winner in the Commercial & Industrial Products category. In the Automotive & Transportation category, the Hyundai 45 concept has been named a Bronze Award winner and the Hyundai Prophecy concept was named a finalist. These models were selected for their bold and artful design innovations, enhancing quality of life and pushing conceptual and engineering boundaries.

“Hyundai’s IONIQ EV design vision, 45 concept, has now been recognized globally by winning an IDEA Award,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “By winning Gold with a non-automotive design, it shows how we are expanding our design capabilities.”

VEX

VEX is a wearable vest that enables natural movement, comfortable fit and full range of motion through the world’s first multi-axis trajectory structure that simulates the human shoulder joint without electricity or batteries. It enhances productivity and reduces fatigue of industrial workers by imitating the movement of human joints to boost load support and mobility.

45 Concept

The 45 concept foreshadows a new era of Hyundai’s automotive design focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and intelligent design. The dramatic exterior styling of 45 excites the imagination and draws inspiration from the vehicle that first established Hyundai’s design DNA, the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept. The iconic character of 45 is defined by its monocoque-style body, aerodynamic and light-weight design inspired by aircrafts from the 1920s.

Prophecy Concept

The Prophecy concept has an iconic silhouette of perfect proportions that have been inspired by an aerodynamic design. Leveraging the extended wheelbase and shorter overhang, Hyundai’s designers have achieved the Ultimate Automotive Form, thanks to a new EV architecture defined by pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality.

SOURCE: Hyundai