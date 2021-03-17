Hyundai brings complimentary, fast charging to Kona and Ioniq with Electrify America network

Continuing its commitment to accelerate mainstream adoption of electric vehicles, Hyundai Motor America will provide 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models.

Customers can access their complimentary charging by the easy-to-use Electrify America mobile app that will also help drivers find and navigate to Electrify America stations and to start a charging session. 250 kilowatt-hours equals about 1,000 miles of EPA estimated driving range in a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric or Ioniq Electric[1].

“We know EV interest and sales are expanding, nationwide and more people are adding chargers to their homes every day,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “Our Kona and Ioniq EV owners are getting additional peace of mind when heading out on longer trips with prepaid access to Electrify America’s national fast-charging network. Electrify America’s DC fast chargers more than meet the Kona and Ioniq’s higher power charging capabilities.”

Electrify America has more than 2,400 ultra-fast chargers across the country. Stations are conveniently located along major routes and in metro areas, strategically placed near shopping, banking and dining amenities. Each station has between three and ten individual DC fast chargers to accommodate multiple vehicles charging at one time. The chargers utilize the fastest technology available today – providing speeds of up to 150kW and 350kW for capable vehicles – to help reduce the amount of time spent charging.

“Hyundai Kona and Ioniq Electric model owners can count on our ultra-fast charging network to provide convenient and reliable charging where and when they need it,” said Wayne Killen, director of automotive and fleet business development at Electrify America. “With more than 500 charging stations in the U.S., Electrify America’s network gives EV owners range confidence traveling across town or across the country. Kona and Ioniq owners gain access to our fast-charging network which was rated Number One by umlaut Inc. in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine in its 2020 “Best-in-Test” award.”

Since Electrify America installed its first charging station in May 2018, the company has on average added four charging stations per week. Across the country, 96 percent of the population live within 120 miles of an Electrify America charger. Hyundai customers will be able to manage their fast charging plan through a convenient app provided by Electrify America.

Generous 258-mile EPA-estimated range[i] meets more varied lifestyle needs

7.2 kW On-board charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers

Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes[2]

Standard 64 kWh battery pack

10.25-inch Navigation System available



Kona Electric is Hyundai’s first compact electric crossover for the U.S. market, appealing to consumers with active, eco-focused lifestyles of all kinds. Kona Electric’s exterior styling features voluminous, aggressive body styling complemented by a low and wide stance for great looks and confident handling in a variety of urban and adventure-oriented driving environments.

2021 Ioniq Electric

EPA estimated driving range of 170 miles[ii]

38.3 kWh battery pack

7.2 kW On-board charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers

Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes[3]

EPA estimated 133 combined MPGe makes Ioniq Electric one of the most efficient vehicles sold in the U.S.[iii]

The IONIQ Electric’s 38.3 kWh offers a total of 170 miles of EPA estimated range[i]. Its e-motor delivers 134 horsepower and 218 lb.-ft. of torque and is fitted standard with a 7.2-kW on-board charger for Type 2 AC charging. Using a DC fast charger matched to the Ioniq’s peak intake of 100 kW, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes[3].

SOURCE: Hyundai