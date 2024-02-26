Hyundai announces new production start date at Metaplant America during Hyundai Day in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America moves up start of production to Q4 2024

Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty A. Kemp, along with president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America José Muñoz celebrated Hyundai Motor Group’s (HMG) positive impact on the State of Georgia. At the event, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) revealed that the official start of production has accelerated to the fourth quarter of 2024 with the grand opening celebration targeted for the first quarter of 2025. It was previously announced that production would begin in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the General Assembly passed a Resolution commending Hyundai Motor Group’s dedication to the State of Georgia and recognizing Feb. 26, 2024, as Hyundai Day at the State Capitol.

Hyundai and Genesis electric vehicles, including the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, GV60, and Electrified GV70, along with the hydrogen-powered XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck, to be used for logistics needs between Hyundai’s manufacturing facilities and suppliers, were on display outside of the State Capitol.

“Georgia is like a second home to us,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. “On behalf of all of us at Hyundai Motor Group, we are very proud that Hyundai’s investments in Georgia will create tens of thousands of great paying American jobs and bring tens of billions of dollars in economic impact for decades to come. Thank you to our partners and to the great people of Georgia for your support and for making us feel so much at home.”

“For decades, Hyundai Motor Group has been an incredible partner to our state, and we knew exactly what kind of historic benefits a project like this would bring to hardworking Georgians when we first began talks with HMG,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Hyundai is with us at the table, helping us recruit businesses, giving back to our communities, and working with our world-class colleges and universities to connect more Georgians with great opportunities. We share a focus on the future, and we’re excited for what our long-term partnership will bring for the coastal region and all of Georgia.”

“2024 is going to be a great year for HMGMA,” said Oscar Kwon, president and CEO, HMGMA. “This is the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history, and we have been moving at a rapid speed. Completing a project of this scale on this timeline has been a challenge, but our team has delivered amazing results. We owe a lot of this to the hard work of our Meta Pros and the continued support and cooperation of our state and local partners, including the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Joint Development Authority.”

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns, along with legislative leaders from both chambers, Department of Economic Development Director Pat Wilson, local elected and economic officials from the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, and numerous company representatives joined the celebration, echoing the significance of the statewide impact.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America investment

Hyundai Motor Group is investing $7.59 billion to develop HMGMA, which will create 8,500 direct jobs. Additionally, Hyundai and SK On are building a $5 billion EV battery cell plant in Bartow County, Georgia that will employ 3,500 workers. According to a recent Center for Automotive Research study, Hyundai’s investments in Georgia are expected to create nearly 40,000 jobs and create $4.6 billion in individual earnings every year.

HMGMA continues its hiring efforts and has developed educational partnerships with area colleges to create a pipeline for future employment. The Electric Vehicle Professional Technical Certificate (EVP TCC) being offered at four area technical colleges is an example of this collaboration. Students who successfully complete the program receive preferred status when applying for a position at HMGMA.

SOURCE: Hyundai