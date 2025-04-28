Hyundai announces HTWO Energy Savannah, the industry’s first dual-energy hydrogen and electric station to support heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles in the Savannah region

HTWO Energy Savannah will serve Hyundai’s new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), utilizing XCIENT hydrogen heavy-duty fuel cell trucks for Clean Logistics

Today, at the 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Hyundai announced plans to launch a scalable hydrogen production and dispensing facility for Class-8 heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles. The station will be located just 10 miles from the Port of Savannah, Georgia, within one of the nation’s busiest freight hubs. HTWO Energy Savannah development is a collaboration between HTWO Logistics, HydroFleet, and Capital Development Partners, and is scheduled to begin operations in late Fall 2025.

“HTWO Energy Savannah is a breakthrough hydrogen production and refueling station for the heavy-duty trucking industry, allowing zero-emissions trucks to quickly and easily refuel at a single convenient location in the Savannah region,” said Jim Park, SVP, commercial vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell business, Hyundai Motor North America. “The HTWO Energy Savannah hydrogen station will also truly fulfill our vision for HMGMA Clean Logistics, allowing our innovative new electric vehicle plant to transport plant shipments within a clean, zero-emissions ecosystem.”

On the HTWO Energy Savannah site, hydrogen production and refueling stations generating 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day will support fast-fill zero-emissions heavy-duty trucking operations in the region. Moving forward, available infrastructure can be scaled to support up to 4,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day to meet future demand.

Scott Moe, CEO of HydroFleet, also expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “HTWO Energy Savannah is a groundbreaking initiative that will revolutionize the heavy-duty trucking and hydrogen industry. By providing a scalable hydrogen production and refueling solution, HydroFleet and HTWO Logistics are addressing the critical need for sustainable logistics infrastructure. This project not only supports Hyundai’s vision for clean logistics but also positions the city of Pooler as a local leader in the hydrogen economy. We are excited to collaborate with Hyundai and HTWO Logistics to drive the transition to zero-emission transportation, both in Georgia and the U.S.”

“HTWO Energy Savannah represents the type of forward-thinking infrastructure the Southeast is ready for — a site that not only meets the demands of today’s heavy-duty fleets but also paves the way for a scalable hydrogen economy in our region,” said Des Carlisle, executive director of the Southeast Hydrogen Energy Alliance. “We are proud to support the collaboration between Hyundai, HydroFleet, and Capital Development Partners, and we see this project as a blueprint for how public-private cooperation can accelerate zero-emission logistics while strengthening regional energy resilience.”

