Hyundai and Tastemade take “Un-Adventurers” on the road trip of a lifetime

Hyundai and modern media company, Tastemade, have partnered to develop The Un-Adventurers, a four-part original programming series. Each episode celebrates the story of a real person who leaves their home state for the first time to embark on the ultimate road trip they’ve always dreamed of. The series will debut on June 3 across Tastemade’s streaming network.

One out of ten Americans has never left their birth state, so Hyundai decided to help showcase the power of travel and discovery in one of its SUVs, including the Santa Fe, Tucson, Kona, and flagship Palisade. The participants have all faced personal challenges that made traveling impossible. Now, nominated by a friend or family member, they will finally have an opportunity for self-discovery and exploration.

“We are excited to share the personal and emotional journeys of these ‘Un-Adventurers,’ and showcase the comfort and reliability of our vehicles as each participant experiences America beyond their states’ borders,” said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America.

“During this unprecedented time, the Tastemade audience is looking for unique ways to stay engaged, and The Un-Adventurers offers viewers the chance to virtually transport to various cities nationwide while establishing an emotional connection with our featured travelers,” said Jeff Imberman, head of sales and brand partnerships, Tastemade.

The Un-Adventurers was developed in collaboration with INNOCEAN USA and Canvas Worldwide, Hyundai’s advertising and media agencies of record, respectively. This is the second collaboration between Hyundai and Tastemade, who together produced three seasons of The Grill Iron back in 2014, 2015, and 2016 as part of Hyundai’s broader college football marketing campaign.

