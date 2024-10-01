Hydrogen-powered Solaris bus at the European Mobility Expo in Strasbourg

At this year’s European Mobility Expo, held from October 1-3, 2024, in Strasbourg, Solaris Bus & Coach is showcasing its most technologically advanced bus – the hydrogen-powered Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen, which offers a range of up to 600 km without generating any emissions at the point of use

The European Mobility Expo, taking place in Strasbourg from October 1-3, 2024, focuses on public transport and sustainable mobility. Among the exhibitors is Solaris, presenting its flagship zero-emission solution – the Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen bus.

Solaris is the European leader in e-mobility, ranking first in the total number of electric and hydrogen buses delivered since 2012. In 2023 alone, Solaris held a 15.2% market share in the zero-emission bus segment (electric and hydrogen), securing the top position. The company’s extensive portfolio includes hydrogen buses in 12- and 18-meter versions, as well as electric buses in five different lengths, all of which can be flexibly and optimally configured. Additionally, Solaris offers a broad range of battery options, components, and charging systems, including turnkey solutions and comprehensive after-sales services. To date, the company has delivered 2,800 battery and hydrogen vehicles to 215 cities across Europe.

Recent months have brought two product premieres: the Urbino 18 electric and the Urbino 12 electric. Both models are built on a new drivetrain architecture and equipped with the latest generation of batteries. The elimination of the traditional engine tower in these new models has maximized passenger space. Both models offer high performance and efficiency, delivering outstanding range for operators of up to 600 km (based on the eSORT2 test).

In addition, Solaris is the undisputed leader in the European hydrogen-powered city bus market. Nearly half (44.5%) of all hydrogen buses registered in continental Europe in 2023 were Solaris vehicles, highlighting the company’s dominance in this area. The articulated Urbino 18 hydrogen bus has been named Bus of the Year 2025 as a first hydrogen-powered vehicle to receive this honour. Due to the growing market interest in hydrogen technology, including in France, Solaris is showcasing a hydrogen bus at European Mobility Exhibition.

On display at this year’s EuMo is the Urbino 12 hydrogen model customized for the German operator Rebus Regionalbus Rostock, based in Güstrow, Germany. The bus features an ultra-modern 70 kW hydrogen cell that acts like a miniature hydrogen power plant on board, converting hydrogen into electricity. The bus is equipped with five lightweight composite tanks on the roof, each holding 37.5 kg of hydrogen. Additionally, the bus includes a Solaris High Power traction battery with a capacity of 30 kWh, designed to support the fuel cell during peak power demand. The driving unit of the bus is a 160 kW electric central motor. In addition, the Urbino 12 hydrogen uses a CO2 heat pump.

With this configuration, the bus can cover up to 600 km on a single refuelling (based on eSORT2 tests). The refuelling process takes only a dozen minutes, depending on the available infrastructure, which, combined with the impressive range, provides flexibility and operability for the operators.

More than 260 Urbino hydrogen models are already in operation across 25 cities in Europe, and the manufacturer also has orders for another 700 hydrogen vehicles, including from French operators. In recent months, Solaris has signed contracts for the supply of Urbino hydrogen buses with customers such as Artois Mobilités, Île-de-France Mobilités, and the city of Belfort’s transport operator.

Solaris’s vehicle will be on display in Strasbourg from October 1-3 at booth number 7 in Hall 1, and the company representatives will be present throughout the event. The exhibition is an excellent opportunity for face-to-face meetings with the company’s team, exchanging experiences and discussing the rapid changes and challenges in public transportation. We warmly invite you to visit our stand in Strasbourg.

SOURCE: Solaris