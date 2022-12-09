Hydrogen in heavy-duty transport: EWG supports E.ON and Nikola in international H2 project

E.ON and Nikola, together with partners and interested customers, are working to develop a package for hydrogen-powered heavy-duty transport

E.ON and Nikola, together with partners and interested customers, are working to develop a package for hydrogen-powered heavy-duty transport. With expertise in energy, infrastructure and transportation, the Essen-based energy company and the U.S. hydrogen pioneer have set themselves the goal of making the use of hydrogen competitive in this industry segment and bringing it to market as early as 2024. The partnership is intended to offer customers an integrated mobility solution – from the supply of green hydrogen to the establishment of a demand-based fueling station infrastructure and the provision of hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks. Several companies are already interested in this solution, and others are currently being sought. EWG – Essener Wirtschaftsförderungsgesellschaft mbH is actively supporting the project and bringing E.ON and Nikola together with potentially interested parties from the business community.

The special innovative strength of the Ruhr metropole plays an essential role in the development of a future hydrogen economy. As the energy capital of Europe, Essen is home to top companies and research institutions that can map out a complete hydrogen ecosystem, create cross-industry synergies and develop projects as efficiently as possible. E.ON, Nikola and EWG, the coordinator for the hydrogen market ramp-up in Essen, are convinced that the Ruhr metropole will play a market-leading role in Europe in the economic use of hydrogen. This region is home to numerous logistics companies and fleet operators, a good basis for the decarbonization of heavy-duty transport. In addition to the competitive supply of green hydrogen, the cooperation, which is unique to date, includes the establishment of a fueling station infrastructure to meet demand and the provision of hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks. The partnership intends to manufacture the next generation of Class 8 semi-truck technology in Germany and combine it with service solutions (maintenance and repair) and an environmentally friendly and sustainable hydrogen infrastructure. The vision is to promote the benefits of

hydrogen – at a price no higher than diesel in terms of total cost of ownership.

In heavy-duty transport, the use of green hydrogen, which has a very high energy density, offers several advantages. A fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) has the potential to provide greater range over battery electric technology without significantly increasing weight compared to traditional diesel vehicles. The Nikola vehicles are produced in Ulm, and IVECO is the German partner for the repair and service network. The European perspective is thus based on firm national roots.

In order to further advance the project, representatives of the City of Essen and the companies involved met yesterday to exchange information: Essen’s Lord Mayor Thomas Kufen, Andre Boschem (Managing Director EWG), Michael Lohscheller (President and CEO Nikola Motors), Christian Benigni (Nikola Regional Head of Energy, Europe) and Carsten Borchers (Managing Director E.ON Hydrogen).

“As the city of Essen, we are very happy to support the cooperation between E.ON and Nikola,” says Lord Mayor Thomas Kufen. “After all, heavy-duty transport represents a decisive share of CO2 emissions in the transport sector. The use of hydrogen can play a decisive role in reducing emissions here and thus contribute significantly to achieving climate targets.”

EWG Managing Director Andre Boschem added: “Together with E.ON and Nikola from the USA, the project has a real international level. It clearly highlights the importance of Essen as an energy location with our resident corporations. From here – in the middle of the Ruhr region – we want to reduce emissions from the European transport sector.”

Carsten Borchers, Managing Director E.ON Hydrogen, says: “Our goal at E.ON is to drive forward the energy transition in Germany and Europe. To do this, we also need innovative customer solutions. Our goal is to make a concrete difference with customers. In this case, that includes making hydrogen trucks available and affordable. Nikola is an ideal partner for us, as we share the same vision: to develop innovative, pioneering solutions to create a greener, sustainable environment for our customers and society.”

Michael Lohscheller, President and CEO of Nikola Corporation, says: “Nikola brings substantial expertise on transportation needs. We will continue to develop cost-effective and sustainable solutions that promote the expansion of a hydrogen infrastructure and efficient use of our zero-emission trucks by our customers. Our joint venture is a critical element in the transformation of the transport sector, aligns with E.ON’s expertise in energy networks and customer solutions, and has the potential to be a market leader in Europe.”

SOURCE: Nikola