HyCentA and AVL collaborate to revolutionize hydrogen technology testing

HyCentA Research GmbH and AVL List GmbH are joining forces to develop groundbreaking measurement and testing technologies for hydrogen applications through the ReMET project

HyCentA Research GmbH, Austria’s leading non-university research institute for hydrogen technologies, and AVL List GmbH, a global leader in mobility and testing technologies, are combining their expertise. Together they are driving the development of groundbreaking measurement and testing technologies for hydrogen applications within the ReMET project (Revolutionary Measurement and Testing Technologies for Hydrogen Applications).

This strategic partnership focuses on electrolyzers, fuel cells and hydrogen storage systems to optimize their performance, efficiency and durability.

Funded by the COMET program and several Austrian federal ministries, the ReMET project is setting new standards in hydrogen research. Key areas of innovation include:

New test methods for electrolyzers – analysis of degradation and operating conditions to improve durability.

– analysis of degradation and operating conditions to improve durability. Precise measurement technology for hydrogen systems – Efficient monitoring to reduce costs and ensure operational safety.

– Efficient monitoring to reduce costs and ensure operational safety. Material compatibility studies – Long-term stability and permeability assessments to ensure safe hydrogen applications.

– Long-term stability and permeability assessments to ensure safe hydrogen applications. Integration of diagnostic tools for online health monitoring – Detection of degradation mechanisms and optimization of fuel cell lifetime.

– Detection of degradation mechanisms and optimization of fuel cell lifetime. Simulation models and AI-driven testing frameworks – Enhancing predictive maintenance and performance optimization.

– Enhancing predictive maintenance and performance optimization. Standardization and certification – Development of standards for safe implementation of hydrogen technologies.

With this collaboration, HyCentA and AVL are laying the foundation for the next generation of test and measurement technologies – an essential step towards the safe and efficient use of hydrogen in industry and mobility.

“This partnership marks a major step forward in hydrogen research and testing. By combining our expertise, we can develop groundbreaking solutions that will support the transition to a hydrogen-powered future.”

– Dr. Alexander Trattner, CEO & Research Director, HyCentA Research GmbH “With our experience in simulation and testing, AVL is excited to work with HyCentA to drive hydrogen technology advancements. Our joint efforts will lead to more efficient and sustainable hydrogen applications worldwide.”

– Helmut Iancu, Global Business Segment Manager, AVL List GmbH

SOURCE: AVL