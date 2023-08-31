Hundred grand hybrid: Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant marks production of 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid

The 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid rolled off the production line today amid a gathering of employees at the Stellantis Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant to celebrate the milestone model of the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment

The 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid rolled off the production line today amid a gathering of employees at the Stellantis Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant to celebrate the milestone model of the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment.

Production of the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid began on December 1, 2016, with a 2023 Brilliant Black Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Touring L model serving as the 100,000th produced.

The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid remains the only minivan eligible for a full $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any available state and local tax credits. It is the No. 3 top-selling plug-in hybrid since launching in 2016 and the fifth best-selling plug-in hybrid over the last 10 years.

The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

“Congratulations to the entire team at Windsor Assembly Plant on production of the 100,000th ultimate family vehicle, the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid jump-started the Chrysler brand’s electrified journey, and we continue to build on this foundation to deliver the first all-electric Chrysler vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric Chrysler brand portfolio in 2028.”

The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid delivers an all-electric range of 32 miles, efficiency of 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a total range of 520 miles, delivering peace of mind to customers through a Stellantis-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine.

Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration.

The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid also offers seven-passenger seating, more interior capacity than any other plug-in hybrid in the industry, and Pacifica has more standard safety features than any other vehicle in its class.

SOURCE: Stellantis