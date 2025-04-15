Humanity, warmth, precision – BMW HypersonX creates unique soundscape for the Neue Klasse

BMW Group Sound Design Studio develops all-new sound concept for the next generation of BMW vehicles slated for launch from 2025

As it pulls back the curtain on a new era in 2025, fuelled by the all-electric Neue Klasse models, BMW is creating a holistic driving and user experience that breaks genuinely new ground. One of the elements of the far-reaching BMW Panoramic iDrive concept is the new HypersonX soundscape. Developed by the BMW Group Sound Design Studio, it comprises 43 sound signals and special driving sounds for Personal Mode and Sport Mode. The multi-dimensional spectrum adapts the sounds precisely to the driving situation at hand and, in so doing, creates an emotional interaction between the driver and their vehicle.

This new stage in the evolution of the automotive sound experience has been made possible by the technological advances in hardware and software brought by the Neue Klasse. The revolutionary BMW Operating System X and a newly developed control unit pave the way for an innovative audio architecture. This allows the overall experience offered by the Neue Klasse to be perfected at an acoustic level, as well as in terms of vehicle character, driving experience and functional range.

A new dimension in drive sounds: distinctive and precisely honed.

“The unique sound spectrum of HypersonX plays a major role in giving a Neue Klasse model its own, highly distinctive character acoustically. Through our focus on precision, warmth and lightness, we can create a direct emotional connection between the driver and their vehicle,” emphasises Renzo Vitale, Creative Director of Sound Design BMW Group. In both Personal Mode and Sport Mode, the drive sounds focus on the essentials and are inspired by tones from nature and structures from the worlds of art and science. HypersonX has fewer basic notes than the sound experience previously employed. But at the same time, the acoustic spectrum has grown to include a new dimensional level. This gives the sound more “colour”, depth and precision, and it embodies more than ever the pleasure of driving for which BMW is renowned.

One of the main elements underpinning this capability is the audio control unit developed for the Neue Klasse, which enables a significant expansion of the dynamic range.

Added to which, the spatial modulation of the drive sound achievable in the Neue Klasse ensures that the vehicle occupants are thoroughly immersed in the soundscape generated by HypersonX. Under acceleration, for example, the vehicle gives the impression of moving between different three-dimensional layers of sound, thus transporting the feeling of speed and BMW-typical driving dynamics authentically into the cabin.

Humanity is a central design element of the welcome sound.

As well as intelligent reduction to the essential elements, the human aspect played an important role in the development of the soundscape for the Neue Klasse. The middle and lower frequency ranges of the BMW HypersonX sound spectrum have been brought to the fore to create a well-balanced acoustic ambience. In conjunction with intuitive operation, precisely adjusted light effects and homely interior design, this gives those on board a fine sense of wellbeing.

A choir made up of BMW Group Design Studio employees brings voice – in their respective native languages – to moments of driving joy, infusing the welcome sound with a particularly empathetic flavour. Carefully isolated elements of these recordings enhance the overall composition of the welcome sound to excellent effect and treat the driver to moments of joy and human warmth.

BMW HypersonX gives the sounds for the Neue Klasse an expressive and distinctive, but also understated and sensitive feel. To this end, more than nine million sound instances based on BMW’s sound DNA were generated using a new algorithm. At the BMW Group Sound Design Studio, these were then filtered into a brand-typical essence that in turn generates a cohesive and multi-dimensional acoustic experience. The result is a sound that creates an emotional connection between human and vehicle in all driving situations and brings a positive, congenial and inviting aura to the acoustic presence of the Neue Klasse.

SOURE: BMW Group