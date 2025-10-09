Humanetics Unveils INSIGHT CONNECT

As part of its growing portfolio of advanced digital and software solutions, Humanetics today launched INSIGHT CONNECT®, an advanced diagnostic platform created to address the rising complexity of automotive safety development. Built for teams navigating sophisticated simulations, evolving restraint system designs, and the specific needs of regional NCAP requirements, INSIGHT CONNECT® accelerates root cause analysis, improves accuracy, and adapts seamlessly to shifting industry standards, all while shortening development cycles by weeks. Most importantly this solution will help engineers identify how they can make design improvements that save more lives and protect people from injury.

INSIGHT CONNECT accelerates root cause analysis, improves accuracy, and adapts seamlessly to shifting industry standards, all while shortening development cycles by weeks. Share

INSIGHT CONNECT® tackles the major challenges familiar to every OEM and CAE engineer: legacy CAE tools that struggle with modern analysis requirements, slow interpretation of simulation results, and last-minute troubleshooting that puts critical launch dates in jeopardy. By automating ATD (Anthropometric Test Device) FE model diagnostics, visualizing force vectors instantly, and providing actionable dashboards, the platform empowers teams to identify and resolve injury overshoots much faster—minimizing manual trial-and-error and freeing up valuable engineering hours.

“Automotive safety development has never been more demanding,” said Karsten Newbury, President of Humanetics Digital. “INSIGHT CONNECT directly addresses those challenges of integrating simulation technology and automated analysis so engineers can resolve issues faster, onboard staff efficiently, and deliver safer vehicles to market ahead of schedule. This innovation embodies our vision around Safety Intelligence which combines hardware, software, and guided machine learning to bring advanced solutions for the world’s safety professionals.”

In recent programs, INSIGHT CONNECT® has helped teams cut up to 56 days from troubleshooting and saved nearly 100 days of engineering effort within a typical vehicle development cycle. The platform’s intelligent guidance also streamlines onboarding and keeps engineering teams compliant with changing NCAP standards.

With exclusive dummy models, automated guidance, and clear force vector visualizations, INSIGHT CONNECT® enables precise root cause analysis and supports more accurate and efficient restraint system designs. The platform is central to Humanetics’ commitment to deliver actionable intelligence from physical testing to digital dashboards helping customers engineer safer vehicles, faster.

To learn more about INSIGHT CONNECT®, explore our webpage.

About Humanetics

Our Mission: Protecting Humans in Motion

Humanetics is an Industrial technology group, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), simulation software (RAMSIS), CAE models, human body models, complete line of passive & active safety SW & testing solutions, precision sensors, fiber optics and laser material processing solutions. The group is organized into three divisions (Safety, Digital and Sensors) focused on precision engineering and software development that puts humans at the heart of industrial design. The group has over 1000 employees located in facilities worldwide, with our global corporate headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

SOURCE: BusinessWire