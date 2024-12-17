Human-like conversations with your Mercedes-Benz: Enabled by MBUX Voice Assistant and AI-driven knowledge feature

AI-enhanced MBUX Voice Assistant provides accurate and up-to-date answers to a wide range of questions

Mercedes‑Benz is further leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to expand its MBUX Voice Assistant capabilities with a new general knowledge function[1]. Using AI, it can now provide up‑to‑date answers to knowledge-based questions by initiating a Microsoft Bing search. It then creates natural language responses using ChatGPT through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Last year, Mercedes‑Benz was one of the first automakers to introduce ChatGPT as a US-beta program and is now bringing this functionality into series-production vehicles for the first time.

With this feature in the car, users can ask all kinds of general knowledge questions – from pop culture to geography, science, health, and history – and freely converse about the chosen topic to get more information. The intelligent system is also ‘context-aware’. This means it can respond to follow-up requests for additional information, even if the speaker uses vague words. For example, the question could be: “How many Grammy awards has a certain artist won?” After receiving the answer, the user could add: “When was the first?” and the system would respond correctly as it already understands the background. Customers can still use the MBUX Voice Assistant to ask queries covering lots of everyday topics, such as the weather, stocks and shares, news reports, and sports results.

“By adding an AI-driven knowledge feature to our MBUX Voice Assistant, we are making it even easier for customers to connect with their vehicle in an entertaining and rewarding way. Our unique AI software seamlessly interacts with ChatGPT and Bing through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to deliver information like never before. This is another proof point on our journey towards the hyper-personalised in-car user experience.” Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

Users enjoy a seamless experience as the new function is directly integrated into the MBUX Voice Assistant. Just like before, passengers can activate the assistant by saying “Hey Mercedes”. This makes it easy to use and it also creates a safe driving experience as the conversation is then entirely hands-free. Alternatively, they can press the speech button on the steering wheel to activate the assistant. To maximise the functionality, the conversation history is stored for up to one hour, allowing the user to ask follow-up questions. Starting today, the new function will be available as a free update to over three million vehicles with the MBUX infotainment system[2]. It will initially be offered in three languages: German, British English and American English. Users from other markets can change their system language to try out the feature.

Sophisticated AI ensures data privacy at all times

With this new feature, Mercedes‑Benz is tapping into the power of Azure OpenAI Service’s leading generative AI models backed by the enterprise-grade security, privacy and reliability capabilities of the Azure cloud platform. Mercedes‑Benz retains complete control over the IT processes in the background. All voice command data collected is stored in the Mercedes‑Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it is anonymised and analysed.

To mitigate the risk of customers accessing toxic, harmful, illegal, and controversial content, Mercedes‑Benz has implemented a risk assessment tool to evaluate system responses and identify best practices to reduce the possibility of harmful responses.

[1] Data connection required

[2] 1st Generation MBUX (NTG6) from software version E.800, 2nd Generation MBUX (NTG7), 3rd Generation MBUX.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz