Hugh Palmer, Vice President of Product Management, Local Motors confirmed for Connected Car California

Hugh Palmer, Vice President of Product Management, Local Motors has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Hugh Palmer is Vice President of Product Management at Local Motors, a technology company that designs, manufactures and sells innovative vehicles for smart mobility. This disruptive company is redefining vehicle development by utilising crowd-sourced design tools and advanced manufacturing techniques such as large-scale 3D printing, which accelerates the development and commercialisation process of smart vehicle technology.

Hugh is an award-winning product development executive with 18 years of experience in the high-tech and automotive field. He is a thought leader in the design and commercialisation of autonomous ride-share vehicles, and leads the charge in developing a growing portfolio of smart mobility solutions that are fully accessible, purpose-built, technology-enabled and adaptable to the needs of the local community.

Hugh and his team are rethinking the future of transportation with products such as Olli, an electric, self-driving, ride-share shuttle that offers cities and communities around the world solutions to urban traffic congestion and first/last mile challenges for public transport.

Hugh has a strong track record for successfully bringing innovative products to market and recently won R&D Magazine’s “Best Products of the Year” award.

About Connected Car California

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 26 April 2018 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.