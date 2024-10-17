Huge order from Transdev in the Netherlands: 96 Solaris e-buses for the province of Utrecht

We can now share the fact that earlier this year Transdev Nederland Holding has placed a significant order with Solaris Bus & Coach

We can now share the fact that earlier this year Transdev Nederland Holding has placed a significant order with Solaris Bus & Coach. The manufacturer will supply 96 zero-emission battery buses to the operator. Deliveries are scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.

The modern fleet of battery-powered Solaris buses will serve public transportation in the province of Utrecht, central Netherlands. Transdev Nederland Holding is one of the largest operators in the Netherlands and a leader in zero-emission mobility. The order for 96 electric Solaris buses is a part of the company’s strategy to replace the entire fleet in Utrecht with zero-emission vehicles. Currently, the city operates 50 bus lines, serving 30 million passengers annually.

The customer opted for Solaris High Energy battery solution, known for their high capacity and ability to reduce the need for frequent recharging throughout the day.

Transdev Nederland is already familiar with Solaris products. Its subsidiary, Connexxion, operates a fleet of 20 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses in South Holland, powered by fuel cell technology. Additionally, Solaris’ Trollino 18 trolleybuses in the distinctive MetroStyle design have been operating in Arnhem for several months.

SOURCE: Solaris