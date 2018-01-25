HUBER+SUHNER increases order intake and sales

In the 2017 financial year, HUBER+SUHNER was able to increase sales by 5.0 % to CHF 774 million compared to the previous year, slightly above expectations. Adjusted to allow for portfolio, currency and copper effects, organic growth stood at around 2 %. Order intake increased by 10.7 % compared to the previous year to CHF 826 million.

Sales growth was driven by a pleasing development in the transportation and industrial markets. While there was brisk demand from the Asian region in the railway submarket, the generally dynamic market environment had a positive impact in the automotive business. All the industrial submarkets achieved growth.

By contrast, the communications market only grew slightly. After a strong first half of the year, especially in the business with mobile phone operators, sales in the second half of the year were not maintained at the same level due to a decline in the activities with communication equipment manufacturers. Business in the data center submarket developed positively.

The detailed financial results will be presented at the media and analysts’ conference on 13 March 2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.