HPCL and Tata Motors launch genuine DEF for enhanced commercial vehicle performance

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), a Maharatna Oil Company, and Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, have partnered to introduce their co-branded Genuine Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF). This high-quality DEF solution will drive optimal vehicle performance, boost drivetrain efficiency, and extend vehicle longevity. Produced in BIS-approved facilities that meet the highest industry standards, this co-branded Genuine DEF is being made available via HPCL’s extensive retail network of 23,000 fuel stations across the country, ensuring ready availability and easy access for customers.

An essential component for modern BS6-compliant diesel vehicles, DEF plays a key role in reducing harmful emissions by breaking down potentially harmful nitrogen oxides into safer and cleaner nitrogen and water. By using this co-branded Genuine DEF, Tata Motors’ customers can conveniently enhance vehicle efficiency while ensuring compliance of emission and environmental norms.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amit Garg, Director, Marketing, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., stated, “At HPCL, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the mobility sector. Our partnership with Tata Motors for co-branded Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is a significant step toward reducing emissions and supporting cleaner transportation solutions. By leveraging our extensive distribution network of 23,000 plus retail outlets and Tata Motors’ technological expertise, we aim to provide customers with a high-quality, accessible, and eco-friendly solution that contributes to a greener future.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “This collaboration with HPCL marks another step forward in our commitment to provide innovative and sustainable solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. The introduction of our co-branded Genuine Diesel Exhaust Fluid ensures that Tata Motors customers can now access it even more easily across the country, and achieve optimal performance while complying with highest environmental standards. We are delighted to partner with HPCL in offering a product that not only enhances vehicle efficiency but also contributes to making the environment cleaner, and the future greener.”

Committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric services, HPCL continues to drive India’s energy transformation through initiatives in cleaner fuels, renewable energy, and digital advancements in fuel retailing. The company’s robust supply chain and state-of-the-art infrastructure, including refineries and terminals, ensure seamless product availability across urban and rural markets. With a strong focus on sustainable mobility and emission reduction, HPCL plays a pivotal role in shaping a greener, more efficient future for India’s transportation sector.

As a holistic mobility solutions provider, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles are further complemented by Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative, ensuring comprehensive vehicle lifecycle management, including breakdown assistance, guaranteed turnaround times, annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and easy access to genuine spare parts. Additionally, Tata Motors leverages Fleet Edge, its connected vehicle platform, to optimise fleet management and maximize vehicle uptime. Across the country, Tata Motors has over 2500 sales and service touchpoints to offer the highest uptime for its vehicles.

