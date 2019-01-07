How ‘talking’ and ‘listening’ vehicles could make roads safer, cities better

By Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle Platform and Product

   January 7, 2019

Back in 1868, English engineer John Peake Knight invented the world’s first traffic light to help people move through a congested London intersection that had become dangerous for pedestrians due to the popularity of horse-drawn carriages.

At Ford, 150 years later, we are excited to continue advancing this type of thinking by committing to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything technology — or C-V2X — in all of our new vehicle models in the United States beginning in 2022.

