How ‘talking’ and ‘listening’ vehicles could make roads safer, cities better

Back in 1868, English engineer John Peake Knight invented the world’s first traffic light to help people move through a congested London intersection that had become dangerous for pedestrians due to the popularity of horse-drawn carriages.

At Ford, 150 years later, we are excited to continue advancing this type of thinking by committing to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything technology — or C-V2X — in all of our new vehicle models in the United States beginning in 2022.

