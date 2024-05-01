How sneakers and football helmets inspired Nissan Kicks’ new look

Nissan designers discuss how Kicks’ bold new form came to be

Examine the sole of most athletic shoes, and you’ll find a grippy crosshatch pattern in the rubber. Look closely at the 2025 Nissan Kicks,Opens in a new tab. and you’ll notice a similar geometric design on the front bumper and rocker panels. It’s one of many sneaker-inspired cues found throughout the vehicle, and an example of how Nissan designers looked beyond the automotive world to deliver a fresh, bold look.

Starting from scratch – twice

“When we first set out to design the new Nissan Kicks, the overarching message we wanted to convey was that of agility and toughness at the same time,” said Ken Lee, Nissan senior designer.

As with any production Nissan vehicle, there was a competition across the company’s design studios worldwide to select the Kicks’ design concept. And while the initial three designs on the shortlist received positive feedback, Lee encouraged the teams to dream even more. To maximize character, the team literally went back to the drawing board, soliciting fresh ideas from designers across the company.

“That was actually very tough to do because we have quite a strict process with Engineering to hit timing milestones,” Lee said. “But Engineering understood that we wanted to bring about something new, and when we showed them these new ideas, including the [final design], everyone was in love and wanted to do it.”

The final exterior design was created by Marcus Quach, a senior design manager at Nissan Design America in San Diego.

“It’s always a dream when that happens,” Quach said of his design being selected.

Sporty inspiration from head to toe

In a nod to its name, there are references to high-end sneakers throughout Kicks – whether it’s a pop of color with an available contrasting roof or sporty fabric inserts inside the vehicle.

“When you look at sneaker culture, there’s a lot of vibrancy, energy and new ideas,” Lee said. “Many designers – myself included – find it fascinating.”

Quach said that designers also wanted drivers to have an immediate sense of protection when they approached the vehicle. So, the team looked to linebackers.

“Our inspiration board had an American football player with a round helmet resting on top of strong shoulder pads,” said Quach. “You can see that in the front view of Kicks, which features big, strong fenders with the rounder cabin resting on top.”

The daytime running lights, Quach added, were inspired by football players’ eye black.Opens in a new tab.

“And we used the black grille against the body color to cleverly create this very iconic-looking face. It looks both wide and tough,” Quach said.

A more spacious – and stylish – interior

While the exterior of Kicks is bold and tough, designers took a deliberately different approach when creating the interior. Behind the wheel, drivers will find a comfortable, airy environment with plenty of soft-touch materials and sporty accents.

“When you walk inside, you feel like it’s a cocoon that provides a sense of protection from the outside world. It’s all about comfort and feeling at ease,” Lee said.

The new Kicks offers bountiful technology, including available ProPILOT Assist2 and two 12.3-inch screens on Kicks SR.

“We’ve integrated the dual screens seamlessly into the instrument panel. Together, they convey a sense of width with the horizontal movement,” Lee said.

Designers selected premium, comfortable materials that don’t sacrifice Kicks’ unique style.

“For example, on the instrument panel, what looks like a carbon fiber finisher is actually a soft-touch material that is padded and comfortable to the touch,” Lee said. “The customer is going to spend hours in the vehicle. We want them to be comfortable, first and foremost.”

From the start, designers wanted Kicks to be packed with personality. Fulfilling that goal took time, patience and steadfast collaboration from across the globe, and it resulted in a compact crossover that stands out in its segment and beyond.

“We poured our passion into the all-new Kicks,” Lee said. “We can’t wait for you to see it.”

SOURCE: Nissan