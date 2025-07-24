How Nissan designers fused form and function to create the bold, brawny Armada Nismo

With the introduction of the Nismo grade, there's an Armada for every adventure

When creating the first-ever 2026 Nissan Armada Nismo1 (expected availability fall 2025), designers carefully resculpted the 6,100-lb. body-on-frame SUV to look right at home on winding back roads.

They leaned into Nissan’s legendary motorsports heritage to bring performance and precision at every angle.

“All Nismo models are equipped with racing technology honed on the circuit,” said Mitsunori Morita, head of Nismo design. “With a scientific design approach, we have created functional beauty.”

Big and bold exterior

From all angles, the Armada NISMO is a clear departure from other Armada grades. Major changes include unique front and rear fascias, side sills and wheels. The sporty new look is more than skin-deep: Many of the changes enhance performance.

“The Nismo’s aerodynamic design improves downforce and cooling without negatively affecting the drag coefficient,” Morita said. “The chin spoiler under the bumper optimally controls the air flowing under the vehicle. The side air splitters and air curtains create fast, smooth air flow on the body sides, creating downforce by sucking air out of the wheelhouse.”

In front, a large new grille helps feed air into the twin-turbo V6 engine, which features 460 horsepower2 in Armada Nismo – a 35-horsepower jump over other grades.

The front fascia also features channels directed toward the brakes for better cooling. The large disc brakes have Nismo-exclusive red calipers and are tucked behind 22-inch RAYS3 forged wheels, which are 23% lighter than the standard model’s.

In back, the aerodynamic story continues.

“The spoiler, side air splitter and air diffuser increase the negative pressure area at the bottom of the vehicle and enhance downforce while reducing drag,” Morita said.

Throughout the exterior, red accents reinforce the high-performance message. They look especially sporty alongside Nismo-exclusive Stealth Gray paint, one of four color options for Armada Nismo.

Under the hood, a red engine cover and commemorative Nismo plaque highlight special tuning by skilled Takumi workers at the Nissan plant in Japan.

That same performance focus extends to the cabin, where every detail balances sportiness and comfort.

Interior crafted with a competitive spirit

Nissan designers filled the interior with Nismo-unique materials and features.

Perhaps the most distinct difference? The seats. Adorned with striking red trim, they are a constant reminder of Armada Nismo’s sporty roots. Again, form melds with function, as the seats feature non-slip Ultrasuede3 fabric and adjustable pneumatic side bolsters.

Throughout the remainder of the interior, red and charcoal accents abound. The Nismo-unique combo can be found on the dash, center console, air vents and steering wheel, which features a racing-inspired red center stripe. Behind the wheel are Nismo-unique gauges.

“The tachometer graphic has a 3D funnel-shaped red ring, creating the expectation of an exciting ride from the moment the driver starts the car,” Morita said.

Rounding out interior details are aluminum pedals and multicolor ambient lighting. With all these performance touches inside and out, Armada Nismo finds its place at the boldest end of the lineup.

Completing a legendary lineup

The Nismo edition completes the Armada stable, which features six grades, including the off-road-ready PRO-4X and the ultra-plush Platinum Reserve.

“We now have an Armada for every adventure,” Morita said.

For those seeking a full-size SUV without sacrificing sportiness, look no further: Armada Nismo goes on sale in fall 2025.

“The Armada Nismo is an SUV that delivers driving pleasure like no other,” Morita said. “It’s a vehicle that redefines the concept of excitement.”

SOURCE: Nissan