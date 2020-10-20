How Ford’s next-gen test vehicle lays the foundation for our self-driving business

By John Davis, Chief Engineer, Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC

Launching a self-driving service is complex. Many different pieces need to come together to create a trusted and scalable self-driving service that provides value to customers and the cities they operate in. At Ford, we are taking a thoughtful approach to how we bring together all these pieces to help shape the future of self-driving vehicles. One important part of this service is the vehicle, which will allow us to stand up our self-driving business.

