How Bosch is taking action to improve air quality

Clean air concerns us all. Poor air quality is not caused by vehicle emissions alone. Manufacturing, agriculture, and the energy sector also contribute to air pollution, albeit to varying degrees in different parts of the world. The amount and types of airborne pollutants vary considerably from one location to another. Bosch is putting a host of measures aimed at improving air quality into place – measures that include, but are not limited to, technological innovations. The supplier of technology and services also offers its associates a wide range of opportunities to play their part in improving air quality.

Mobility management at Bosch

E-bike leasing: On average, half of all commuters in Germany travel less than ten kilometers to work. Bosch is helping its associates make the transition from four wheels to two with a subsidized bike-leasing scheme. On offer are conventional bicycles as well as e-bikes from some 4,000 dealerships. Bosch then handles all of the paperwork for a lease that includes insurance and inspections. The scheme is financed by a deferred compensation tax model with Bosch paying the first installment. The company then deducts subsequent installments from associates’ gross salary, which means they also enjoy a tax advantage. The program has caught on: more than 9,000 bicycles and e-bikes have been leased to date, including 1,500 in the greater Stuttgart area alone.

Carpooling: Carpools are a great way to significantly reduce the number of cars on the road and improve air quality. Bosch helps its associates form carpools using its internal Bosch Connect platform. Associates can also share the commute to work with the help of the ridesharing platform SPLT, which Bosch acquired in 2018. After recently being introduced in Mexico, the platform is now being launched in the Stuttgart metropolitan area, where some 55,000 Bosch associates travel a combined distance of 1.5 million kilometers every day.

Telecommuting: Thanks to a comprehensive telecommuting policy, Bosch associates are free to work from home or at a Bosch location closer to their home as the need arises. Associates may also opt for flextime to avoid rush-hour traffic and take advantage of more convenient public transportation connections. One in five Bosch associates in the Stuttgart area works from home for one day per week on average.

Opting for public transportation when air pollution is high: Bosch associates have been able to use their company ID as a free ticket for Stuttgart’s public transportation network on days when fine particulate levels are high and the city issues an air quality alert.

Shuttle buses: Bosch also operates shuttle buses for its associates working at locations such as Istanbul in Turkey, Curitiba and Campinas in Brazil, Changsha, Beijing, Shanghai, and Suzhou in China, and Stuttgart in Germany. The ten long-haul and seven short-haul buses in Shanghai, for example, together carry more than 1,000 passengers a day.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Bosch