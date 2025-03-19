How AMPECO helps EV charging businesses rapidly scale through AWS partnership

AMPECO’s platform sits at the heart of charging networks around the globe, empowering operators to scale intelligently and maximize profitability

AMPECO’s platform sits at the heart of charging networks around the globe, empowering operators to scale intelligently and maximize profitability. From day one, we recognized that delivering on this promise required extraordinary infrastructure, which led us to select AWS as our trusted cloud provider. This strategic partnership with AWS has proven transformative, enabling our customers to grow confidently while maintaining the reliability that drivers demand. Our AWS-powered foundation ensures that AMPECO continues to meet and exceed the sophisticated requirements of today’s EV charging ecosystem while providing the scalability needed for tomorrow’s expansion.

Driving EV charging innovation on AWS Cloud

AMPECO is proud to be part of the AWS Partner Network. This strategic partnership provides AMPECO with significant advantages, including access to specialized technical resources, expanded business opportunities through AWS’s global customer base, and enhanced market recognition. AMPECO also benefits from early access to innovative cloud technologies that drive continued platform advancement.

For AMPECO’s customers, this partnership translates to concrete benefits: improved platform reliability and seamless scalability to accommodate growing charging networks. Customers can confidently deploy innovative charging services built on AWS’s enterprise-grade infrastructure while leveraging AMPECO’s deep industry expertise. The result is a feature-rich charging management solution capable of adapting to the rapidly evolving market landscape.

AMPECO and AWS – the synergy behind the scenes

The AWS Partner Network membership gives AMPECO the possibility of closely working with AWS Solution Architects, creating a collaborative environment where specialized cloud experts work alongside our development team. This partnership provides several key advantages. Through dedicated technical consultation sessions, AWS Solution Architects help AMPECO identify optimization opportunities within our infrastructure design. They provide tailored recommendations for service selection, configuration, and architecture patterns specifically suited to EV charging management workloads.

We’ve collaborated with AWS experts on several important initiatives. Together, we’ve investigated CloudWatch cost optimization strategies, explored Amazon Q capabilities for both business applications and developer productivity and assessed the feasibility of implementing Security Hub for comprehensive security reporting. These collaborative projects demonstrate the practical value of our partnership.

AMPECO engages with AWS experts to develop targeted solutions in terms of scaling and disaster recovery. AWS services enable us to implement advanced auto-scaling configurations, distributed database strategies, and efficient caching mechanisms that maintain performance during demand spikes.

The partnership also enables proactive planning for international expansion. AWS Solution Architects have helped us design multi-region deployments that reduce latency for global customers while ensuring compliance with regional data regulations—a critical factor for CPOs operating across multiple countries.

AMPECO has completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR)

AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) is a systematic evaluation process designed to identify and address fundamental technical gaps in products or solutions built on AWS. We proudly wear our “Qualified Software” badge. This assessment helped AMPECO identify risk mitigation opportunities, conduct an architectural review of our platform infrastructure, and discover new best practices for our operations.

The comprehensive FTR process we completed progressed through three critical phases: a preparation phase involving self-assessment and documentation gathering, a review phase where AWS Solutions Architects conducted a thorough technical evaluation, and a remediation phase where we implemented necessary improvements to meet AWS standards.

Partner-hosted FTR results summary

AMPECO has successfully met AWS Foundational Technical Review requirements, demonstrating strong alignment with cloud best practices. The review highlights AMPECO’s robust security posture through proper access controls, encryption of sensitive data, and adherence to identity management standards. The platform architecture follows AWS recommendations for resilience with defined recovery objectives and backup strategies. AMPECO manages infrastructure efficiently using infrastructure-as-code principles and maintains appropriate network security configurations. The overall assessment confirms AMPECO’s commitment to maintaining a secure, resilient cloud environment that follows AWS Well-Architected principles.

AWS Well-Architected Framework on sustainability

AMPECO demonstrated a strong performance in sustainability and cloud efficiency practices. Based on the AWS Well-Architected Framework sustainability pillar assessment, AMPECO demonstrates the following results:

Region Selection – Our region selection is primarily driven by business requirements, focusing on client proximity and operational needs to deliver optimal performance.

Our region selection is primarily driven by business requirements, focusing on client proximity and operational needs to deliver optimal performance. Alignment to Demand – We have implemented dynamic scaling for all compatible resources, maintained well-defined SLAs, and eliminated unused assets through code-driven infrastructure. Our workload geographic placement is optimized to minimize network delays, with deployments strategically positioned worldwide to ensure clients are as close to their tenants as possible. We’ve also implemented request throttling at AWS entry points using WAFs to handle traffic spikes.

– We have implemented dynamic scaling for all compatible resources, maintained well-defined SLAs, and eliminated unused assets through code-driven infrastructure. Our workload geographic placement is optimized to minimize network delays, with deployments strategically positioned worldwide to ensure clients are as close to their tenants as possible. We’ve also implemented request throttling at AWS entry points using WAFs to handle traffic spikes. Software and Architecture – Our system utilizes asynchronous processing throughout, with dedicated PHP containers for background jobs. We regularly review and refactor components, continuously optimize resource-intensive code, and employ data storage patterns that match our specific needs using various specialized AWS services.

– Our system utilizes asynchronous processing throughout, with dedicated PHP containers for background jobs. We regularly review and refactor components, continuously optimize resource-intensive code, and employ data storage patterns that match our specific needs using various specialized AWS services. Data Management – We maintain effective practices for ephemeral data management, which is erased on reboot, while persistent data is regularly monitored and cleaned up. Our shared file systems are properly implemented for accessing common data, and we’ve minimized data movement across networks without compromising system security or availability.

– We maintain effective practices for ephemeral data management, which is erased on reboot, while persistent data is regularly monitored and cleaned up. Our shared file systems are properly implemented for accessing common data, and we’ve minimized data movement across networks without compromising system security or availability. Hardware and Services – We use minimal hardware resources to meet our needs and leverage numerous managed AWS services. Our workloads are appropriately matched to optimized instance types based on the specific requirements of each task.

– We use minimal hardware resources to meet our needs and leverage numerous managed AWS services. Our workloads are appropriately matched to optimized instance types based on the specific requirements of each task. Process and Culture – We maintain a highly agile infrastructure with rapid release capabilities, allowing us to introduce and test various improvements. Our workloads are consistently updated on a daily or weekly basis, and our build environments are primarily on-demand, created and destroyed as needed to maximize resource efficiency.

We maintain a highly agile infrastructure with rapid release capabilities, allowing us to introduce and test various improvements. Our workloads are consistently updated on a daily or weekly basis, and our build environments are primarily on-demand, created and destroyed as needed to maximize resource efficiency. Additional Sustainability Initiatives – For our customer-facing website, we apply ecodesign principles, including image compression, efficient code structures, minimized animations, and CDN usage through Cloudflare to reduce energy consumption and optimize loading speeds.

AWS products powering AMPECO’s EV charging platform

AMPECO leverages several key AWS services to deliver reliable, scalable EV charging management solutions for our customers. Below, we’re sharing a brief list of all the specific AWS products that power AMPECO customers’ business success. For more detailed information, please visit the AWS blog post “How AMPECO is using AWS globally to provide a reliable EV charging experience at scale”.

Rapid deployment of new charging locations without infrastructure delays

AWS Lambda: Enables serverless functionality for specific charging operations without maintaining additional servers

Reliable 24/7 charging operations with minimal downtime

Amazon EC2: Provides the computing foundation for AMPECO’s platform, supporting dynamic workloads with flexible virtual server instances

Amazon RDS: Manages database operations with automated backups and scaling for reliable data management

Amazon ElastiCache: Enhances performance through in-memory caching, reducing database load during peak usage periods

Seamless scaling as charging networks grow from dozens to thousands of stations

AWS Auto Scaling: Automatically adjusts capacity based on actual demand, maintaining performance during usage spikes

Enhanced security protections for payment processing and user data

AWS Shield: Protects AMPECO’s platform from DDoS attacks, ensuring charging networks remain operational

Amazon GuardDuty: Delivers continuous security monitoring to safeguard customer data and charging operations

AWS WAF: Filters malicious web traffic to protect AMPECO’s applications

Data-driven insights for optimizing charging station performance and profitability

Amazon S3: Stores charging session data, reports, and other essential information with high durability

Amazon Kinesis: Processes real-time charging data streams for monitoring and analytics

Amazon QuickSight: Provides business intelligence capabilities for charging network performance insights

Global reach with consistent performance across different regions

Amazon CloudFront: Accelerates content delivery globally, ensuring responsive user experiences regardless of location

The combination of these technologies creates a platform that allows charging operators to focus on their core business rather than complex technical infrastructure. This is our commitment to providing a strong foundation that enables CPOs to concentrate on growth and innovation while we handle the technological complexity behind the scenes.

