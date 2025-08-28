Horse Technologies begins production of HR12 LPG MHEV engine at Mioveni

HR12 LPG MHEV is first engine in the world to combine direct injection technology with LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas), the kit being assembled directly in the engine plant

Horse Technologies, a division of Horse Powertrain and a leader in innovative and low-emission powertrain systems, has started production of its 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder ‘HR12 LPG’ engine at its facility in Mioveni, Romania.

Featuring 48V mild hybrid technology, including a Belt-integrated Starter Generator and DC/DC converter, that provides transient torque assistance reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by enabling features like start-stop functionality and electric boost for the engine during acceleration, the HR12 LPG turbo engine is also the world’s first volume production unit to combine direct injection technology for use with Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) as well as gasoline.

The powertrain delivers peak power of 140PS (103kW) at 5,500rpm and peak torque of 230Nm starting from just 2,100rpm. When running on LPG it emits 9% less CO 2 than using gasoline. Developed for both EU and global markets, the HR12 LPG fully complies with Euro 6e regulations, and is designed to comply with new Euro7 regulations.

The HR12 LPG benefits from a bespoke direct injection system that’s been developed specially for LPG use, an electronic vaporizer provides more accurate compression control, as well as reinforced valve-train components. The LPG fuel tank can be located below the boot floor in the vehicle’s spare wheel well, ensuring there is no compromise in interior packaging and practicality.

Patrice Haettel, CEO of Horse Technologies, said: “The arrival of the HR12 LPG demonstrates our commitment to delivering genuinely innovative powertrain solutions across all fuel types. Direct-injection technology for LPG fuel makes it a true world-first for Horse Technologies and is further evidence of our global technology leadership as alternative fuels experts”.

Developed by engineers at Bucuresti, Titu and Mioveni, the HR12 LPG is the seventh powertrain generation to be produced at the Horse plant in Mioveni, which has capacity to build 450,000 engines per annum.

SOURCE: Horse Technologies