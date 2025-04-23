Horse Powertrain reveals full engine line-up at 2025 Auto Shanghai

Horse Powertrain reveals Future Hybrid Concept at 2025 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition

Horse Powertrain, a leader in innovative and low-emission powertrain systems, has unveiled its Future Hybrid Concept powertrain, as well as displaying a wide range of engines, at the 2025 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.

In total, eight cutting-edge power units and transmissions are on display, each showcasing the flexibility and efficiency of the company’s products. The line-up of engines are designed for Range Extended Electric Vehicles (REEV), Hybrid vehicles and alternative fuel combustion engines.

The products on display at 2025 Auto Shanghai include:

Hero product

Future Hybrid Concept

The Future Hybrid Concept is a revolutionary hybrid powertrain, designed to accelerate the industry’s transition to net zero. It integrates an internal combustion engine (ICE), electric motor, and transmission into a single, compact unit, allowing automakers to hybridise BEV platforms to meet changing customer demand. The lightweight, modular powertrain serves as a range extender to the existing battery, with its transmission and driveshafts enabling AWD operation both in EV and parallel modes.

Range Extender powertrains

‘Gemini’ 1.0-litre 2cyl REEV

Designed as a generator for fully integrated Range Extended EV powertrain (REEV) applications, the Gemini features an innovative horizontally opposed 2-cylinder layout. The extremely compact 31kW 1.0-litre unit operates an efficient lean burn Atikison cycle weighs just 91kg and is capable of running on methanol blends and gasoline.

1.0-litre 3cyl REEV

The 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine is produced at the company’s facilities in Curitiba, Brazil and Valladolid, Spain. With peak power of 86kW and maximum torque of 200Nm, the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine is compatible with flex fuels and is integrated with an electric generator from WEG for use in range extended EVs.

Hybrid powertrains

1.5-litre T/C DI Gasoline

A highly-efficient 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, the BHE15TDEB has been developed for use in hybrid, Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Range Extended EV (REEV) powertrains. With a total power output of 115kW and 225Nm of torque, it features a high efficiency combustion system, an e-water pump and low friction internals.

DHT4 Hybrid Automatic Gearbox

Engineered to be deployed in both parallel and series hybrid powetrain configurations, this compact automatic transmission is produced at Sevilla, Spain. Featuring an innovative yet simple ‘dog clutch’ system, the DHT4 has a maximum torque rating of 300Nm and is 20 per cent more efficient than equivalent automatic transmissions.

1.5-litre T/C DI Gasoline & Hybrid Automatic Gearbox DHT160

A fully integrated hybrid powertrain platform, the e-Hybrid features a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with a hybrid transmission providing a flexible architecture for a range of applications. The internal combustion unit offers a class-leading thermal efficiency of 46.5% and is compatible with low-carbon methanol fuel.

Alternative Fuels

2.0-litre T/C DI Methanol

This engine has been designed for hybrid applications in medium and large vehicles. The direct injection 2.0-litre 4-cylinder unit operates on pure-methanol fuel blends and features a high efficiency turbocharger, and high compression ratio. Depending on the application it develops maximum power of between 130 and 150kW and peak torque of up to 375Nm.

2.0-litre T/C DI Hydrogen

Fuelled by Hydrogen, the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine has been engineered to deliver highly efficient performance for medium and large vehicles. Producing maximum power of 107kW and peak torque of 230Nm, it features a stratified combustion system, exceptional thermal efficiency and zero carbon dioxide emissions at the tailpipe.

Horse Powertrain’s comprehensive product range across the hybrid and combustion component stack, along with its expertise in full-powertrain integration, satisfies 80% of market requirements. This is achieved through a global footprint of 17 manufacturing plants, five R&D centres, and 19,000 employees.

SOURCE: Horse Powertrain