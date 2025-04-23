Horse Powertrain debuts at Auto Shanghai

Horse Powertrain debuts as a consolidated, independent global powertrain leader

Horse Powertrain is debuting for the first time as a single consolidated organisation at this year’s Auto Shanghai. Bringing together decades of powertrain expertise and innovation from across three continents, the company is a global leader in innovative and low-emission powertrains at this year’s Auto Shanghai.

Horse Powertrain is a solutions provider of a comprehensive range of low-emission combustion and hybrid powertrains around the world.

The new company consists of two divisions, Aurobay Technologies, with regional offices in Sweden and China, and Horse Technologies, with a regional office in Spain, with the global headquarters based in London, United Kingdom.

This delivers a global footprint of 17 manufacturing facilities, five advanced R&D centers, powered by 19,000 employees across South America, Europe, and Asia.

Matias Giannini, Chief Executive Officer at Horse Powertrain, said: “We’re a new, independent global business that is, first and foremost, a problem solving partner, helping OEMs navigate through the headwinds of today’s automotive industry. We believe there are many paths to net zero, and we are driving innovation across combustion and hybrid technologies, as well as alternative fuels, to help deliver mobility for all.”

The company was formed in May 2024 as an equal joint venture between Renault Group (45% ownership) and Geely (45%), inheriting the combustion and hybrid powertrain production units of both organisations, with a 10% investment from Aramco in December 2024.

Horse Powertrain’s line-up covers 80% of market’s requirements.

The company is researching and developing the next-generation powertrain solutions, including fuel economy and thermal efficiencies in combustion engines, new powertrain architectures and alternative fuel technologies.

In terms of complete full-powertrain integration, Horse Powertrain produces complete hybrid, plug-in hybrid, range extender, and traditional combustion powertrains for a variety of passenger and light commercial applications, as well as components including motors, transmissions, batteries and power electronics systems.

Horse Powertrain’s Auto Shanghai presence can be found at Hall 8.1, Booth 8A17. The press conference takes places at 1000 (CST) on Thursday 24th April.

SOURCE: Horse Powertrain