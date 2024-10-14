HORSE hybrid engine to power all-new Dacia Bigster’s flagship model

HORSE 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder combustion engine to feature in the All-New Dacia Bigster HYBRID 155 – the flagship model of the range

HORSE, a division of Horse Powertrain and a leader in innovative and low emissions powertrain systems, today announces that its engine will be powering the All-New Bigster HYBRID 155 – the flagship model of Dacia’s newly-revealed SUV range.

The Dacia model will be the first vehicle to use the HYBRID 155 powertrain. At the heart of the All-New Bigster HYBRID 155 will sit one of HORSE’s internal combustion engines, produced at its plant in Valladolid, Spain. The 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder model will provide up to 107bhp of power, and is the first engine to be designed and produced entirely in-house by HORSE since its creation in July 2023.

Matias Giannini, Chief Executive Officer of Horse Powertrain, said: “The flagship All-New Bigster will be a perfect showcase of Horse Powertrain’s hybrid powertrain leadership and expertise. As the first engine produced entirely within our HORSE division, this moment is extremely significant for the automotive industry: Horse Powertrain has now proved that it can handle the full life cycle of engine development and production. With our consoliated powertrain expertise, we are helping brands and OEMs to innovate and bring new offerings to market at an unparalleled pace.”

Patrice Haettel, Chief Executive Office of HORSE, said: “Our latest high-efficiency, market-leading engine will ensure that the All-New Bigster offers incredible performance and efficiency in all conditions and driving modes, providing a convenient and low-emission vehicle that raises the bar for the SUV class. This is an incredible moment for our engineers and Valladolid team members, who have made company history by bringing to market the very first engine developed and produced entirely by HORSE.”

Next-generation electrified powertrain

Alongside HORSE’s engine, the HYBRID 155 powertrain in Dacia’s All-New Bigster features a 50bhp electric motor, a high-voltage starter/generator electric motor, and a 1.4kWh 230V battery. The HYBRID 155’s clutchless gearbox has four gears for the HORSE combustion engine, and two for the electric motors.

The All-New Bigster HYBRID 155’s powertrain will have market-leading performance and power, including a full tonne of towing capacity. In terms of efficiency the model significantly improves on the existing HYBRID 140 powertrain, offering a 6% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. Its regenerative braking, high battery energy recovery capacity, and efficient gearbox means that the HYBRID 155 can remain in all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in the city – and can always start in all-electric mode.

SOURCE: HORSE