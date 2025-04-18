Horizon Robotics rolls out HSD urban driving assistance system for mass production, global debut with Chery Automobile scheduled for September

Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of smart driving solutions for passenger vehicles, today hosted its 2025 Annual Product Launch Event in Shanghai, officially unveiling the mass production rollout of its HSD (Horizon SuperDrive™) urban driving assistance system

Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of smart driving solutions for passenger vehicles, today hosted its 2025 Annual Product Launch Event in Shanghai, officially unveiling the mass production rollout of its HSD (Horizon SuperDrive™) urban driving assistance system. At the event, Horizon Robotics and Chery Automobile also announced that HSD will make its global mass-production debut with Chery’s EXEED in September 2025.

Taking smart driving to new heights

The HSD urban driving assistance system is built on the company’s signature software and hardware co-optimization capabilities. Powered by Horizon’s Journey™ 6 processing hardware and an innovative end‑to‑end architecture, HSD simulates human driving behavior to provide a truly human-like experience. It enables safe, efficient, comfortable, and reliable travel experiences for both drivers and passengers.

To meet diverse market demands, Horizon launched three versions of its HSD system, offering advanced driving assistance capabilities suitable for vehicles ranging from entry-level to premium models. Developed entirely in-house and optimized for mass production, the HSD family redefines efficiency and scalability. Additionally, Horizon has introduced its breakthrough “Horizon Cell” with upgradable plug-and-play hardware. This modular approach offers OEM partners zero switching cost and maximum flexibility, making HSD a strategic enabler for accelerating the adoption of smart driving across all market segments.

“Our goal is to create the best smart driving products loved by people everywhere,” said Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics. “We aspire to make the car a trusted smart companion that is truly accessible to all.”

Global mass-production debut with Chery in September

As a longstanding strategic partner of Chery Automobile, Horizon Robotics has empowered multiple vehicle models across Chery’s four premium brands with its Journey series processing hardware since 2021. Building on the exceptional smart driving experiences of over 100,000 vehicle owners, the two companies today annoucned that the HSD full-stack system is set to make its global debut in a new model under Chery’s EXEED brand, with mass production scheduled to begin in September of this year.

“Horizon Robotics stands as our cornerstone partner in smart mobility, with their HSD representing the leading urban driving assistance solutions available today,” stated Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile. “Both Chery and Horizon Robotics are united by an unwavering dedication to technology, safety, and quality — all aimed at establishing our smart driving solutions as the trusted and preferred choice for consumers worldwide.”

Beyond Chery Automobile, Horizon Robotics and Volkswagen Group also recently announced further cooperation on advanced driving assistance systems based on HSD, leveraging R&D conducted by their joint venture CARIZON. Several Volkswagen vehicle models powered by CARIZON’s technology are scheduled to enter production in 2026.

Empower every journey with human-centric smart driving technology

Backed by its software and hardware co-optimization approach, a highly scalable business model and extensive experience in mass production, Horizon Robotics has built a robust ecosystem encompassing over 40 OEMs and car brands, including all the TOP 10 OEMs in China. So far, Horizon Robotics has secured over 310 design-wins across a wide range of passenger vehicles, with over 200 vehicle models now available in the market.

As smart driving starts to become a standard feature across all vehicle models, Horizon remains committed to its human-centered company philosophy, striving to deliver energy-efficient and cost-optimized driving assistance solutions at scale and to bring safe, seamless, all‑scenario smart mobility to drivers and passengers worldwide.

