Horizon Robotics and Bosch intensify collaboration to provide assisted driving solutions for multiple automakers

Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of smart driving solutions for passenger vehicles, and Bosch, a leading global supplier of automotive technology and services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to intensify their collaboration.

According to the agreement, Bosch will develop its new multi purpose camera based on Horizon Robotics’ Journey 6B, and its Bosch ADAS product family for mid segment using the Journey 6E/M, offering enhanced safety, convenience and comfort for both drivers and passengers. Bosch’s new multi purpose camera and its ADAS product family for mid segment, have been awarded design-wins from multiple OEMs.

At the signing ceremony, in the presence of Mr. Wang Weiliang, President of Bosch Mobility Board China, Mr. Christoph Hartung, President of Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, and Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics, and Mr. Lyu Peng, Vice President of Horizon Robotics and Head of Strategy, Smart Driving Product Planning & Marketing, Mr. Wu Yongqiao, President of Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions China and Mr. Calvin Xing, Vice President of Horizon Robotics and Vice President of Automotive Business Unit, signed the strategic cooperation MoU.

Journey 6B powered Bosch new multi purpose camera secures projects with several global and Chinese OEMs

Developed using Horizon’s Journey 6B processing hardware, Bosch’s new multi purpose camera offers a cost-effective solution to support advanced safety and comfort functions for SAE Level 2 assisted driving. With mass production scheduled for mid-2026, the new multi purpose camera has already secured several design wins with global and Chinese OEMs.

Horizon’s Journey 6B is an optimized solution designed for next-generation ADAS systems, focusing on active safety features and engineered specifically as a standard configuration for the industry. Journey 6B allows partners to develop integrated systems that deliver superior performance, optimized cost efficiency and enhanced safety.

Bosch ADAS product family for mid segment based on Journey 6E/M secures projects with five OEMs

Based on Journey 6E/M processing hardware, the Bosch ADAS product family for mid segment enables high-level ADAS features including urban navigation-based assisted driving, supporting up to 10 routes of urban memory driving and parking, and smooth parking with one move parking assist function. Currently, these platforms have secured contracts with five OEMs, including JeTour, Dongfeng, and BAIC, with the first mass-produced model scheduled for launch in June 2025. Additionally, its first overseas project is planned for mass production in Q1 2026, inaugurating Bosch ADAS product family for mid segment global expansion empowered by Horizon’s Journey 6 series.

As an optimal solution to popularize ADAS, Journey 6E/M has gained recognition in the industry for its high performance and cost efficiency. Over 20 OEMs have selected Journey 6, empowering more than 100 smart vehicle models. With its shipments projected to exceed 1 million units by 2025, Horizon is poised to become the industry’s first ADAS technology firm to surpass the 10-million-unit milestone by 2025.

Mr. Wang Weiliang, President of Bosch Mobility Board China said: “At this pivotal moment for vehicle intelligence, Bosch is fully engaged, partnering openly with industrial value chain companies such as Horizon Robotics. By combining our software and hardware expertise in embedded systems, we’re driving the smart mobility revolution together.”

Mr. Christoph Hartung, President of Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions said: “China has become the world’s fitness center for automotive intelligence. With our deep-rooted expertise in safety technologies, global regulatory compliance experience, and comprehensive service network, Bosch serves as the ideal partner for Chinese OEMs to develop local solutions while also identifying opportunities for global scalability. We look forward to collaborating with outstanding partners like Horizon Robotics to jointly advance the global development of intelligent driving technologies.”

Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics said: “We are honored to collaborate with Bosch, a world leader in mobility solutions with a century-long heritage in the automotive industry. We look forward to leveraging our innovative product technologies in collaboration with Bosch to deliver ADAS solutions that meet market demands globally. By deepening our collaboration on the Journey 6 series with leading OEMs, we aim to bring safe, reliable, and enjoyable assisted driving experiences to drivers and passengers worldwide.”

The collaboration between Horizon Robotics and Bosch leverages the two companies’ combined expertise and competitive strengths to deliver state-of-the-art assisted driving technologies. This collaboration will support OEMs in enhancing consumers’ driving and traveling experiences – making them safer, smarter and more comfortable – while accelerating the global adoption of assisted driving mobility technologies.

SOURCE: Horizon Robotics