Horizon Plus – Rojana Industrial Park celebrate the first milestone of co-creating a comprehensive EV ecosystem in Thailand to establish the EV production base in “EEC”, getting ready for mass producing

Dr. Buranin Rattanasombat, Senior Executive Vice President, Innovation and New Ventures, PTT Plc., and Chairman of the Board of Director, Horizon Plus Co., Ltd., presided over the Virtual Signing Ceremony of the Land Purchase and Sale Agreement for Horizon Plus EV Factory between Horizon Plus Co., Ltd., and Rojana Industrial Park Public Co.,Ltd. Horizon Plus is a joint venture company by Arun Plus Co.,Ltd., and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). The agreement was co-signed by Mr. Kay Chiu, General Manager of ETVG sub-division of E Business Group at Hon Hai and CEO of Horizon Plus Co., Ltd., Mr. Ekachai Yimsakul, Managing Director of Arun Plus Co., Ltd., and a Director of Horizon Plus Co., Ltd., and Mr. Chai Vinichbutr, Vice President of Rojana Industrial Park Public Co.,Ltd. The collaboration assures the preparation of Horizon Plus to establish a new EV manufacturing plant that occupies an area of 313-rai in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). It is expected that the plant construction will be completed, and the manufacturing started in order to supply EVs to the market by 2024, setting the inclusive EV ecosystem in Thailand and moving towards the related industries in the future.

Horizon Plus is determined to cooperate with all automotive brands who are interested in developing EV prototypes and supporting EV manufacturing in Thailand and in the ASEAN region, encouraging sufficient convenience and accessibility of EVs to the people with more alternatives in the future.

SOURCE: Foxconn