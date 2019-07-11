HORIBA MIRA launches new vehicle engineering and test offering in India

HORIBA MIRA, a world-leader in advanced automotive engineering, test and development, has strengthened its offering in India with the launch of its vehicle engineering and consultancy services through HORIBA India.

HORIBA MIRA has been operating in India through a joint venture for the past six years but following HORIBA’s £6.5m (₹560m) investment into the HORIBA India Technical Centre (HITC), a bespoke new automotive test facility in Pune, HORIBA is bringing its automotive engineering and test services business together as HORIBA India.

Combining HORIBA products with application solution knowledge and local test facilities including a new vehicle workshop for vehicle dynamics development and a state-of-the-art Euro VI vehicle test facility for emissions testing, HORIBA India offers a consolidated and strengthened turnkey solution for the Indian market. By providing a portal into HORIBA MIRA’s global capabilities, the move provides a unique opportunity for the Indian automotive R&D market to access a global network of engineering, test and consultancy services.

Bringing together vehicle attribute specialists with deep automotive application knowledge, HORIBA India offers engineering, testing and consultancy for vehicle dynamics, whole vehicle durability, emissions and real driving emissions (RDE), with the team also providing electrified powertrain solutions.

HORIBA India is continuing to provide the extensive range of HORIBA test equipment solutions across the powertrain and vehicle R&D sectors.

Recognising that government investment and new legislation such as FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) and BS VI is driving significant change in the Indian automotive industry, HORIBA India is perfectly positioned to offer consultancy on these new initiatives. Offering programmes in line with India’s ambition around low carbon mobility, HORIBA India can deliver electrified powertrain solutions to optimise energy efficiency and maximise vehicle performance and all electric range.

Declan Allen, Managing Director at HORIBA MIRA said, “With HORIBA India we now have a stronger presence and a broader portfolio of offering. We’re bringing the experience and capabilities of our UK operation together with the new HITC capabilities to provide a unique engineering and testing service to our Indian customers.

“We’re responding to what the industry and the country needs, by providing market leading RDE services, vehicle electrification services and attribute development, that enables safe, secure and sustainable vehicles to be developed in line with new government legislation. With a specific strategy which is synergistic to both HORIBA India and HORIBA MIRA, I am delighted to be strengthening our support to the Indian automotive and mobility sectors.”

SOURCE: HORIBA MIRA