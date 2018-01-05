Hordain plant (Sevelnord): Groupe PSA creates a fourth team to cater for strong demand for its light commercial vehicles

Groupe PSA has decided to introduce a fourth production team and hire nearly 600 people at the Hordain plant by May 2018. The move comes in response to strong demand for the Peugeot Expert1 and Citroën Jumpy1 (Named Dispatch in the UK), as well as the Peugeot Traveller2 and Citroën SpaceTourer2, which have been produced at the facility since mid-May 2016.

To form the new team, the Hordain plant will be hiring people from most manufacturing professions – including production workers, forklift operators, maintenance technicians, automation experts and production system supervisors – in primarily temporary positions of up to 18 months. Candidates may apply directly to partner temporary employment agencies (Adecco, Crit, Manpower, Proman and Synergie) or to the Alliance Emploi group of employers.

In addition to the fourth team, the plant has also confirmed its night shift, which was created for a provisional six-month period in late September 2016 to support the market launch of new models produced at the plant. The night shift was first prolonged for a year in March 2017.

Commenting on the announcement, Patrice Le Guyader, Northern France Manufacturing Division Director, said: “The performance achieved by these vehicles in Europe has encouraged us to adjust and support the outstanding sales dynamic by creating a new production team. It’s excellent news for everyone and a just reward for the rigorous, seamless and highly customer-oriented teamwork displayed at the plant.”

The models’ robust sales performance is helping to maintain the strong momentum achieved by the Group’s commercial vehicles business, which aims to consolidate its current leadership in Europe and triple sales outside Europe by 2021.

The vehicles form part of the Group’s Core Model Strategy, which was launched in 2016 with the Push to Pass plan and has been driven by the launch of global vehicles designed to meet customer expectations. Outside Europe, the Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy have also been manufactured in Latin America since October 2017, and will start rolling off production lines in Russia in the first quarter of 2018.

