HoppyGo peer-to-peer car sharing from ŠKODA AUTO enjoys its most successful season ever

Mladá Boleslav, 14 November 2022 – The HoppyGo peer-to-peer car-sharing platform from the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab can look back on its most successful season to date. HoppyGo turnover reached a record high from July to October, increasing 25% compared to the same period last year. This was a new record, as was the revenue of private providers who made their vehicle available on HoppyGo: They earned an average of 20,540 CZK (833.60 euros). The number of people using the platform has risen to around 180,000. Since January, there were 20,000 new users in the Czech Republic, 5,500 in Poland and 3,300 in Slovakia. The average rental period between July and October rose to 4.8 days.

“HoppyGo continues its success story. Our user numbers are growing, as are vehicle owners’ earnings. The last few months have once again shown that peer-to-peer car sharing is becoming increasingly popular, especially during the summer. In addition to business trips, people are taking more and more excursions and holiday trips with a rented vehicle. HoppyGo offers its customers the opportunity and flexibility to use exactly the vehicle they need at any given time.” – Robin Švaříček, HoppyGo CEO

HoppyGo grows significantly compared to the previous year

The period from July to October is the peak season for HoppyGo: Compared to the same period in 2021, this year’s turnover increased by 25%, reaching new record levels. October was very successful – HoppyGo facilitated almost 1,000 rentals, which is 22% more than last year. Furthermore, the platform generated 38% higher revenues compared to the same period of 2021. One of the most popular models on HoppyGo is the ŠKODA FABIA. The number one electric vehicle is the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV.

Peer-to-Peer is trending

Peer-to-peer car sharing is particularly popular in Central and Eastern Europe. HoppyGo offers its service in the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia and already has a total of around 180,000 users. This year the platform recorded 20,000 new registrations in the Czech Republic, 5,500 in Poland and 3,300 in Slovakia. Satisfaction with the vehicles offered is at 4.96 out of a maximum of 5 points, and vehicle owner satisfaction with renters is similarly high.

Quick registration, simple vehicle provision and the possibility of test drives

The HoppyGo platform has been connecting car owners and renters since 2018. All they need to do is register their vehicle and then verify the stored data. Renters can make a booking via the smartphone app or website. ŠKODA AUTO also offers HoppyGo users the chance to test drive vehicles, such as the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, for up to four days. Alongside HoppyGo, the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab has also developed the services BeRider (eScooter sharing), Uniqway (student car sharing) as well as KLIQ (platform for fleet car sharing) and the mobility app Citymove.

SOURCE: ŠKODA