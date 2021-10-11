HONGQI Strategic Model – Launching Ceremony of Pure Electric Intelligent SUV E-HS9 Exporting to Europe Successfully Held in Changchun, Jilin

The launch ceremony of FAW's pure electric intelligent SUV E-HS9 was held in Changchun, Jilin on September 29.

HONGQI Strategic Model – Launching Ceremony of Pure Electric Intelligent SUV E-HS9 Exporting to Europe was successfully held in Changchun, Jilin on September 29.

Jing Junhai, Secretary of Party Committees of Jilin Province, Han Jun, Governor of Jilin Province, Wu Jingping, Executive Vice Governor of Jilin Province, Hu Jiafu, Secretary General of the Provincial Party Committees, Zhang Zhijun, Municipal Party Secretary of Changchun, Xu Liuping, Chairman of FAW, Qiu Xiandong, General Manager of FAW, along with other guests, attended this ceremony and witnessed the launch of E-HS9 exporting to Europe together.

The successful holding of this export ceremony was a vital step for FAW Hongqi to deploy in Europe, and it was also a meaningful milestone for FAW’s global strategic layout. In the global strategy of Hongqi, starting from Northwest Europe, through the E-HS9, European consumers will gradually get to know the Hongqi brand. And in the future, medium and small-sized SUVs and sedans will be launched successively to enrich the product line in the European market to satisfy the needs of various users.

In Norway, a highly popular market for new energy vehicles, Hongqi E-HS9 has led the charge in winning the trust and expectations of a large number of Norwegian users with its unique Eastern luxury and charm. At the launch ceremony, Yang Dayong, Chairman of China FAW Group Import & Export company, and Norwegian business partners interacted on the topic of “Hongqi can quickly build trust with Norwegian users”.

Yang concluded: “We have the best products, the outstanding team, with the most adequate preparation, I believe we can definitely win the trust of more users in Norway and even the world, and maintain this trust continuously! ”

Motor Gruppen, the well-known Norwegian electric car import dealer, with a 45-year history, is the first business partner of Hongqi in the European market. Chairman Brask Rustad also expressed his strong confidence in cooperating with Hongqi to open up the Norwegian car market.

In the next session, Xu Liuping firstly delivered a speech and said: ” Norway is at the forefront of the world in the application of new energy in automobiles, and the Norwegian automobile market is also the most stimulating and leading market in the global new energy automobile competition. Hongqi E-HS9, with its cutting-edge technology and unique car craftsmanship, will surely be able to catch up as newcomers. We believe Hongqi E-HS9 will quickly build its brand ecosystem in Europe around the center of Norway. ”

Bai Sina, Ambassador of Norway to China, and Jing Junhai, Secretary of Party Committees of Jilin Province also expressed their congratulations on the successful export of Hongqi E-HS9 on behalf of Norway and Jilin Provincial Government, and also promised strong support for Hongqi’s overseas strategy, hoping to promote the continuation of the “Hongqi Miracle”.

As the first ultra-large flagship pure electric SUV developed by China FAW after a year of painstaking research and development, Hongqi E-HS9 will bring countless good news to European users this time in Europe in terms of power, space, controlling, appearance, etc.

In addition, E-HS9 has made adaptive changes for Norwegian users, perfectly matching users’ car needs. Besides, E-HS9 is also equipped with an intelligent Norwegian interactive system along with driving assistance functions, making the user’s travel more comfortable and convenient.

“In the future, Hongqi will continue to strengthen its technological innovation and upgrade the products to bring European users a more diversified driving experience! ” said Xu Liuping at the launch ceremony.

With Hongqi’s unique charm and advantages, it’s reasonable to believe Hongqi will quickly gain a foothold in the Norwegian market and continue to grow. And in a foreseeable future, the “Hongqi Miracle” will extend from Norway to Europe and then to the world at lightning speed!

SOURCE: FAW