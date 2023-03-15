Hongqi brand’s overseas sales making a good start

Brand-new Hongqi H5 launched in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2023, marking a breakthrough in overseas marketing for Hongqi brand

Brand-new Hongqi H5 launched in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2023, marking a breakthrough in overseas marketing for Hongqi brand.

FAW Hongqi announced to export 1,553 vehicles in the first two months of 2023, soaring 253 percent over the last year.

In Europe, Hongqi brand held many online and offline events to enhance the brand’s influence, such as the first batch of 100 Hongqi E-HS9 arrived in Sweden, Hongqi E-HS9 debuted at Stockholm eCar Expo, airport exhibition, TV ads.

In the Middle East, Hongqi brand is well-known by the local residents through activities such as launching in Jeddah, Dammam and Abu Dhabi, KOL promotion, sponsorship of world golf events.

In January, Motor Gruppen was invited to attend 2023 FAW Hongqi New Energy Vehicle Global Strategy Release Conference, and visited FAW’s headquarter in Changchun. The two sides exchanged ideas on the European users’ consumption preference and driving habits, Hongqi new energy outline in Europe and future products, whcih strengthened the two sides confidence in cooperation.

In early January this year, Hongqi reached an intent cooperation agreement with partners in the Central Asia. In February, Hongqi reached a strategic cooperation agreement with intended partners in the East Europe to mass produce Hongqi HS5 SUVs overseas in September.

FAW is a leading global manufacturer of quality passenger cars, trucks, and buses. Established in 1953, the company is China’s oldest and largest automotive group. Annual sales exceed three million units.

SOURCE: FAW