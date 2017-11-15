Honda’s Clarity Fuel Cell vehicles to provide zero-emissions shuttle at COP23

Honda is supplying two hydrogen-powered Clarity Fuel Cell cars as part of an ‘eShuttle’ service at the 2017 United Nations Climate Conference (COP23) in Bonn, Germany. During the conference, Honda Motor Co., Ltd Executive Vice President, Seiji Kuraishi, will attend the second annual meeting of the Hydrogen Council.

Running from 6 to 17 November, COP23 is the next step for governments to implement the Paris Climate Change Agreement and accelerate the transformation to sustainable, resilient and climate-safe development. This year, COP23 incorporates a ‘one conference, two zones’ concept. Talks between governments will take place in the ‘Bula Zone’, while climate action events and media activities will take place in the ‘Bonn Zone’.

Hydrogen is one of the focus points of the two-week conference, and hydrogen-powered cars and buses are available to shuttle visitors between the venues. Honda has supplied two Clarity Fuel Cell cars as part of this ‘clean shuttle’ service, linking meeting locations with zero-emission mobility. The clean shuttle service is available to government delegates, representatives of observer organisations, businesses and journalists.

During COP23, Honda is being represented by Honda Motor Co., Ltd Executive Vice President, Seiji Kuraishi at the second annual meeting of the Hydrogen Council. The Council, launched on 17 January 2017 in Davos, is a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the energy transition.

The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell is the world’s most advanced fuel cell vehicle, which eliminates the design compromises that are often found in alternatively-fuelled cars. Its state-of-the-art 103kW fuel cell stack is small enough to be housed under the bonnet rather than in the underfloor area, which creates more space for the cabin. The result is a fuel cell sedan capable of seating five occupants in comfort – a world first.

Showcasing its advanced fuel cell leadership, as well as the car‘s impressive real-world performance, Honda is running a dedicated fleet of new Clarity Fuel Cell vehicles in European demonstration projects, such as HyFIVE, which aim to further the deployment of fuel cell vehicles and the related hydrogen infrastructure.

The arrival of the new Clarity Fuel Cell in Europe is a key part of Honda’s ‘Electric Vision’, announced at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, which aims to have electrified powertrains in two thirds of its cars sold in Europe by 2025.

