Honda unveils new “last mile” business solution: Fastport, a fleet-as-a-service company, offering the Fastport eQuad prototype

Fastport, a micromobility venture from the Honda New Business Innovation Lab, will make its global debut at Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany, June 25–29, 2025

Honda today announced the establishment of Fastport, a new B2B business dedicated to transforming the last-mile delivery industry with innovative micromobility solutions. Fastport will make its global debut at Eurobike, June 25-29, 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, where it will unveil its first product, the zero-emission Fastport eQuad prototype. This all-electric quadricycle delivery vehicle, designed for use in bike lanes*, enables companies to enhance their urban logistics operations with speed, efficiency and reliability.

Powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) swappable batteries and software-defined vehicle (SDV) features, the Fastport eQuad will help address urban congestion and rising consumer demand for faster, more frequent deliveries. Last-mile delivery has become one of the most complex and costly segments of the logistics chain and Honda aims to revolutionize this space with the Fastport purpose-built micromobility vehicle, which will serve as the foundation for other mobility products.

Fastport enables Honda to enter a new micromobility market in North America and Europe with first edition vehicle deliveries projected to begin in late 2025 and general mass production in the summer of 2026.

Fastport eQuad

The first product, the Fastport eQuad, combines cutting-edge technology with a modern design, offering an efficient and safer mode of transportation for delivery drivers. Equipped with a unique pedal-by-wire pedal-assist powertrain, and easily swappable, rechargeable batteries, the eQuad provides a smooth, powerful and silent riding experience with zero carbon emissions. The eQuad features numerous energy-saving technologies including a regenerative braking system that captures and reuses energy to boost efficiency, as well as automatic parking brakes for enhanced safety. Prioritizing rider comfort, the eQuad also has a canopy with UV coating and a ceramic tint option, along with a ventilation fan and full-frontal enclosure. Its chassis design, combined with thoughtfully integrated components and Honda engineering, ensures a smooth ride—even on uneven road surfaces.

Fastport will offer large and small vehicle and cargo box container sizes, tailored to meet regional customer needs in North American and European markets. The modular design of the eQuad allows for customization in vehicle length to cater to a wide range of uses including parcel, grocery, and small package deliveries. Additionally, the eQuad is designed for use in bike lanes, allowing users to reduce traffic congestion and navigate urban areas more efficiently. Coupled with Fastport’s Fleet-as-a-Service (FaaS) model, businesses can optimize delivery operations with ease while achieving cost-efficiencies compared to operating a conventional delivery fleet.

“The Fastport team has worked tirelessly to create the Fastport eQuad, a zero-emission alternative to delivery vans that solves the challenge of last mile urban logistics by meeting the needs of urban residents expecting on-demand deliveries of packages, groceries and other items,” said Jose Wyszogrod, general manager and founding member of Fastport. “Drawing from the deep knowledge of Honda design and engineering talent in the U.S., the Fastport eQuad is a testament to the commitment of Honda to advancing a more sustainable future through innovative mobility solutions.”

Innovative Fastport FaaS platform

Fastport’s FaaS platform offers a comprehensive solution with software-defined platform features, including swappable batteries, cargo containers, service and maintenance plans, along with AI-powered dashboards with real-time insights that enhance driver and fleet-management operations. With premium connectivity and seamless over-the-air software updates, Fastport products will ensure secure and high-performance access to cloud-based services, unlocking continuous value and improvements over the vehicle’s lifetime. Fastport is already engaging with major logistics and delivery companies in North America and Europe for pilot test programs ahead of the production launch next year.

Fastport eQuad Prototype Vehicle Specifications

Quadricycle dimensions Large: Length 144 in / 3.65 m, Height 84 in / 2.1 m, Width 48 in

/ 1.2 m

Small: Length 133.9 in / 3.4 m, Height 82.7 in / 2.1 m, Width 39.4 in

/ 1 m Cargo box dimensions Large Box Dimensions:

Length: 89 in / 2389 mm

Height: 60 in / 1525 mm

Width: 47.9 in / 1216 mmSmall Box Dimensions:

Length: 75 in / 1905.5 mm

Height: 57.5 in / 1460 mm

Width: 38.4 in / 975 mm Maximum payload Large: 650 lb / 295 kg

Small: 145 kg / 320 lb Maximum speed Large: 12 mph / 20 kph

Small: 12 mph / 20 kph Range at maximum

payload capacity Large: Up to 23 miles depending on the payload

Small: TBD*

Specifications shown are based on a prototype vehicle and are subject to change.

*Range testing for the “Small” model is in progress and will be shared in a future update.

U.S. production planned for Fastport

The Fastport eQuad will be produced at the Honda Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, a small volume, specialty manufacturing facility using domestic and global parts. Since opening in 2016, the PMC has been responsible for production of the Acura NSX supercar, multiple Acura PMC Edition vehicles, and the CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell electric vehicle, as well as Honda Performance Development race cars. This makes the PMC and its expert production technicians uniquely suited to production of micromobility vehicles, which require special assembly processes.

About the Honda New Business Innovation Lab

Fastport was born out of the Honda New Business Innovation Lab at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in Torrance, Calif. Honda established a team of researchers, designers and engineers from its U.S. operations to undertake co-creation with major global logistics companies.

Visit Fastport at Eurobike 2025

At Eurobike 2025, an annual international trade show for the bike and eco-mobility industries, Honda will showcase the Fastport ecosystem of FaaS solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to Fastport experts to learn more details. Eurobike will take place June 25-29, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany. To schedule a meeting at the Fastport booth (Messe Frankfurt, Hall 8, F16) or to contact the team, email fastport@na.honda.com.

