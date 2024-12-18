Honda to utilize existing powertrain unit factory to establish new production plant for next-generation fuel cell system in Japan

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has decided to build a new plant in Japan to produce the next-generation fuel cell system being developed independently by Honda.

Honda aims to start operating the new plant in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2028 (FY2028), utilizing part of the land and buildings of the Powertrain Unit Factory, located in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, which discontinued production of automobile powertrain components in October 2024. The new plant will be the first facility dedicated to the production of the fuel cell system being developed independently by Honda and will feature state-of-the-art equipment to achieve high-efficiency and high-quality production with annual production capacity of 30,000 units.

Honda is expecting to receive a government subsidy for the production of next-generation fuel cell systems, including the establishment of the new plant, as it has qualified for a project led by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) for the purpose of supporting the establishment of supply chains consisting of Japanese manufacturing companies in the GX (green transformation) * area, which is part of the nation’s initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Striving to grow its hydrogen business as one of its new core businesses, Honda has been working to further expand opportunities for its hydrogen business by identifying four core domains for the utilization of its fuel cell system: fuel cell vehicles (FCEV), commercial vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

By leveraging the strength of its independently developed and produced next-generation fuel cell system, Honda will strive to gain a 5% share of the FC-powered truck market by 2030, and also pursue an ambitious target of gaining 30% market share by around 2040.