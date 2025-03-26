Honda to provide Prelude prototype and Honda 0 SUV prototype as parade vehicles at “Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda” event

Honda will provide the Prelude prototype and the Honda 0 SUV prototype as parade vehicles for the “Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda” event to be held in Odaiba, Tokyo on Wednesday, April 2

Honda will provide the Prelude prototype and the Honda 0 SUV prototype as parade vehicles for the “Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda” event to be held in Odaiba, Tokyo on Wednesday, April 2.

At the Honda-supported showrun (demo run) event featuring F1 cars, the Prelude prototype and the Honda 0 SUV prototype will be used in the parade of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 drivers. The prototype vehicles will run on a special public road course in Odaiba at around 12:30 pm to kick off the event.

Both prototype vehicles at the parade will be shown on a large screen at “F1 Tokyo Fan Festival 2025,” to be held on the same day at an adjacent venue. In addition, the Prelude prototype will be exhibited at “F1 Tokyo Fan Festival 2025,” event on April 2 and April 4-6.

Event Details

Title: Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda

Date: April 2, 2025 (Wed) *May be canceled in case of severe weather

Gates open: 9:00 am, Event start: 12:00 pm, Event end: around 1:30 pm

Venue: Tokyo Odaiba Special Course (adjacent to F1 TOKYO FAN FESTIVAL 2025 venue)

Organizer: International TOP Motorsports Experience Executive Committee

Cooperation: Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Red Bull Japan Co., Ltd.

Chair: Princess Yohko of Mikasa, Guest of Honor: Yuriko Koike, Tokyo Metropolitan Governor

Website: https://redbullshowrun-poweredbyhonda.com/en/

Program: Demonstration run by F1 drivers with F1 machines and other vehicles

Title: F1 Tokyo Fan Festival 2025

Dates: April 2, 2025 (Wed): 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm (pre-event)

April 4, 2025 (Fri): 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

April 5, 2025 (Sat): 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

April 6, 2025 (Sun): 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

*Subject to change

Venue: Odaiba Special Venue, NOP District, Aomi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Address: 1-1 Aomi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Organizer: Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Honda Mobilityland Corp.

Cooperation: Formula One Management,

International TOP Motorsports Experience Executive Committee

Website: https://f1tokyofestival.com/

Program:

F1 Village Zone

Must-see zone for motorsports enthusiasts, featuring a garage where visitors can feel the attraction and excitement of F1 up close, merchandise sales, hands-on experiences, and public viewing of the F1 Japanese Grand Prix*1 (also held in the Twilight Music Zone).

World Food Circuit Zone

Dining zone offering gourmet foods from countries around the world hosting F1 Grand Prix events.

Twilight Music Zone

Large screen public viewing zone featuring live coverage of the “Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda” showrun and F1 Japanese Grand Prix (in addition to the F1 Village Zone). In the evening, the zone will host live music performances by popular artists.

VIP Lounge

Located in the Twilight Music Zone, the VIP lounge will provide special services such as food & drinks, TV monitors and sofa seats for spectators, and exclusive restrooms.

*1 Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025

Prelude

The Prelude embodies Honda’s unchanging sports mindset, bringing the “Joy of Driving” into the age of full-scale electrification. Honda unveiled the concept model at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in October 2023, followed by the prototype equipped with aero parts to enhance its sportiness at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 held in January 2025. In addition, the interior will be unveiled for the first time on Wednesday, April 2, in conjunction with the concept model’s appearance at the “Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda” parade.

Honda 0 SUV

The Honda 0 SUV applies the Honda 0 series “Thin, Light, and Wise” development approach to SUVs, providing a spacious interior environment and an open field of vision. In addition, the ultra-personally optimized digital user experience with ASIMO OS*2, and Honda’s unique robotics technology, will provide stable driving performance on all types of surfaces. The mass-produced model will be launched in the North American market in the first half of 2026, followed by its global availability in Japan, Europe, and other regions.

The Honda 0 SUV prototype to appear in the “Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda” parade on April 2 will feature a special camouflage wrapping designed to visualize “Thin, Light, and Wise.” Geometric lines and light reflections express agility and depth, creating a memorable presence.

*2 ASIMO OS: Honda’s unique vehicle operating system for the Honda 0 series

SOURCE: Honda